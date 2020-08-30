Heady metals: Beauty columnist Triona McCarthy falls for a new scent

This week, Triona McCarthy brushes up on the perfect products that are cool for school.

Most wanted

I'm obsessed with everything metallic at the mo. I must admit, I look a lil like the Tin Man in my current shiny silver get-up. So Lancome's new versh of their Idole fragrance, Lancome Idole L'Intense, below, €87.50, is doing it for me, with its rose-gold finish.

Expand Close Lancome Idole L'Intense / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lancome Idole L'Intense

Rose and Madagascan vanilla notes combine to create this feminine perfume that's almost like the older sister to the previous version. It's a modern take on a classic combo and is perfectly balanced to take you from a lunch date to a night out.

One-stop shop

Expand Close Gigi Hadid Getty Images for The Daily Front / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gigi Hadid

We're adjusting to the new normal, and no doubt our skin, hair and nails are feeling the effects. With Covid-19 craziness at the moment, sometimes I want to get some beauty bits done in one fell swoop, so I can look more groomed like Gigi Hadid, above.

That's why the Frascati Centre in Blackrock, Co Dublin, is right up my street. Just 20 minutes from the city centre, it's a time-saving haven full of great beauty spots, so I can get my beauty routine back to pre-Covid-19 times sharpish - phew.

Sugar Coated on the first floor is a great nail and beauty bar. It's located beside Peter Mark, too. Or you can pop into SISU Aesthetics Skin Clinic for a teeth-whitening or skin treatment.

Hy & dry

Expand Close Nimue Hyaluronic UltraFiller / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nimue Hyaluronic UltraFiller

Nimue Skin Technology has just launched a fab filler-type product you can use at home, and I am so into it! Nimue Hyaluronic UltraFiller, above, €90 - see nimueskin.com/salon-locator for your nearest salon, as it's a profesh product - is part of their Dry and Dehydrated range. It works as a needle-free filler with visible results in 1-6 hours! It has exceptional hydration capacity for deeper, longer-lasting hydration, so it plumps up the skin and reduces wrinkles. It's worth the price tag.

Triona’s trick

Ever notice an annoying shiny film forming on your pressed powder? Don't throw it out. Do as I do, and grab some sticky tape, pop it on, press it down and peel it away. Your compact will be good as new.

You're welcome!

Cult product

Expand Close ghd Rise Hot Brush / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ghd Rise Hot Brush

For locks that are a little on the, em, lighter/thinner side, curls and texture are what you need to add body. So step away from the irons and step toward the ghd Rise Hot Brush, above, €179, Peter Mark; Boots; ghdhair.com. It's a magic wand when it comes to volume and shine, thanks to the latest smart technology and 32mm barrel. Along with the nylon brush bristles, your hair will be kept smooth, styled and frizz-free.

Triona’s top trends

Expand Close Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Lip Colour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Lip Colour

Whether we're teachers, going to college or doing the school run, some of us need a simple make-up routine that gets us there on time but feeling like we're put-together. Double-duty products are so handy when you're out and about all day. So, here are my top picks that are time saving and multi-use, but don't hold back on quality. Stick with these beauty tips and it'll be straight As all round.

I got to try Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Lip Colour, above, €36, ahead of its September 4 launch. It's a gloss and a colour, all in one, which comes in eight long-lasting shades. A colour spectrum from Chic Beige to Intense Brown, with pinks and reds in between, means you're sure to find the most flattering one that'll last all day.

No matter how well you do your make-up, getting it to last all day can be a challenge. So, I always recommend a setting spray. Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Hydrate & Hold Setting Spray, below, €20, sculptedbyaimee.com, is a spritz that's made to hydrate your skin and set your make-up at the same time. It's packed with hyaluronic acid and lemon extract, which controls skin's oils, so your make-up won't slip off so easily. There's also Centella asiatica extract, which strengthens skin barriers from those everyday outdoor elements.

Expand Close Aimee Connolly Hydrate & Hold Setting Spray / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aimee Connolly Hydrate & Hold Setting Spray

I hate stopping to fix my running mascara when I'm on the actual school run. So apart from promising much more volume and length, Urban Decay Lash Freak Mascara, from €14, is a great time-saver. Thanks to its ability to work around each individual lash, it won't budge throughout the day, meaning no need for re-application. And the best part? It will just slide off at the end of the day with some warm water and a cotton pad - no make-up remover required.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine