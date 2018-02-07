This is the world's most expensive hair straightener at €1k - and it's available in Ireland
This is not one of those pieces.
ghd has announced the arrival of the world's most expensive hair straightener, costing more than €1,000, to the international market. It features and 18k gold finish and 10 will be made available in the UK and Ireland.
The good news is that the straighteners aren't even available on the market, it's part of an exceptionally clever marketing campaign by ghd encouraging customers to purchase one of the new gold stylers later this month and if you get a golden ticket inside the box, you can literally style your hair with gold.
Sounds like a steal.
Online Editors
