Louise McSharry: Use dry shampoo to avoid the pitfalls of overwashing your hair

I wash my hair every three-to-four days. I’ve been at this rhythm for years, thanks to my general propensity to laziness, but these days, I’ve been exonerated by hair experts, who say that, actually, we shouldn’t be washing our hair much more than that. Overwashing of the hair strips it of its natural oils, leading to dry and brittle hair. Colour fades more quickly, product builds up, and you’re more likely to do damage via heated tools.

Washing your hair every day won’t do it any favours, so if you hate the palaver of a hair wash like I do, you’ve probably already embraced the bi-weekly (or weekly) wash. However, I am aware of the fact that there are people out there who just don’t feel right without their regular hair wash, and who struggle to slow the pace. To you, I say persevere. It can take a little while for your hair to adjust and get back to the right level of oil production, but you will get there. To you, I also say: dry shampoo.

While I don’t endorse the overuse of dry shampoo (too much can lead to build-up, which might result in dryness and breakage), it is a dream product for transitional days when you simply can’t cope with the level of greasiness your scalp is forcing you to deal with. While it doesn’t actually clean the hair, it does absorb oil — making it less noticeable. It can also help with styling (these days, many dry shampoos double up as volumising products) and add a fresh scent.

Of course, not all dry shampoos were created equal and some are better than others. The good news is that (1) Batiste, from €3.99 via boots.ie), which is inexpensive and easy to find, is great. It comes in lots of different formulas, from the aforementioned volumising, to colour protecting, to various scents and colours. The product is lightweight and absorbs quickly, and is very easy to use.

(2) Klorane’s range of dry shampoos (from €12.50 via meagherspharmacy.ie) are also excellent. The original formula was launched in 1971 in France, and marketed to mothers who wanted to refresh their hair in the hospital. These days, I like the volumising formula because it gives my hair a real boost but doesn’t make it feel heavy or gritty the way other volumising products can. Instead, you get the fresh, clean feeling you turn to dry shampoo for in the first place! Klorane’s products are plant-based and dermatalogically tested, so if you have a sensitive scalp, you should be okay.

If you really struggle with the feeling of second- or third-day hair, I recommend (3) Living Proof’s Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo (€25.90 via cultbeauty.com). This innovative formula was launched last year, and while it absorbs grease via powder like other formulas, it also shakes out after application, taking the grease with it. It is expensive, but if you really struggle not to have fresh, clean hair every day, it might tide you over.

While most people apply dry shampoo while styling their hair, there is a legion of devotees who swear by popping it on before bedtime. The argument is that doing so allows the product more time to absorb unwanted oil. I’m not sure this is an essential course of action, but do allow the product a few minutes to do its job before you brush it out.

Video of the Day

Buying Irish

Irishman Luke Nolan combined his experience as a colourist and beauty editor to create Lukey Lukey, a beauty brand with an emphasis on ‘acceptance, inclusivity and community’. Lukey Lukey’s debut collection focuses on blush, a punch back at its founder’s self-consciousness about blushing while growing up. Crème Blush (€29 via lukeylukey.com) comes in four colours: a deep berry, light taupe, rosy coral and vibrant pink. Beret Berry, the berry shade, is a personal favourite, and ideal for anyone who likes the ‘sunburn blush’ trend. The formula is easy to use — simply tap it on with your fingertips — and the baby-blue packaging is absolutely adorable.

Something old…

Dior’s Diorshow Mascara (€38.50 via brownthomas.com) lauched 20 years ago, and, at the time, retailers couldn’t keep it on the shelves. Its brush was the biggest the market had seen, and makeup artists and regular joes alike loved the lengthening effect they were able to achieve with it. In 2015, the product was given a bit of an update, mainly to address consumers’ complaints that it dried out too quickly in the tube. New packaging aimed to address the issue (although it’s still not great on that front) and the formula was only altered slightly to include fibres for an even richer effect. These days, Diorshow Mascara is still favoured by thousands of makeup users around the world.

... Something new

Tower 28 is an LA-based brand which launched in 2018 with a range of cream bronzers. Its ethos is ‘clean makeup for sensitive skin’, thanks to founder and CEO Amy Liu’s experience with eczema, but its latest launch is a mascara. MakeWaves Lengthening + Curling Clean Mascara (€25 via revolve.com) is everything I want a mascara to be. It dramatically lengthens and volumises lashes without any clumping.