‘Hairdressing roulette’: Would you let a stylist cut your hair without telling them what you want?

At the start of every year, beauty forecasters tell us what the most on trend hair styles will be.

Last year there were shallets (mullet and a shag cut), minxies (pixie with a mullet), the bi-bob and octopus layers.

The ‘Modern Rachel Green’ also had a moment, and just happened to coincide with the Friends Reunion.

But this year, it’s all about technique and the rise of the ‘instinctive cut’.

This technique forgoes the tradition of arriving at the salon clutching a picture of a celebrity in your hand or saved on to your phone.

Instead, the hairdresser assesses your face shape, hair type and lifestyle. They then decide everything for you; the length, the cut, and where your parting will fall.

They even make the call on the most divisive of hair dilemmas; is a fringe a good or a very bad idea?

According to website Refinery29.com, it is all about creating a unique hairstyle tailor made for you, rather than a ‘cut by numbers carbon copy’ of a celebrity’s hairdo.

The concept of an instinctive haircut deeply appeals to me. “Isn’t it brilliant?” I ask my mum. “I won’t have to think about anything, and it is exciting. Will I end up with a buzzcut or a bob? It’s like hairdressing roulette!”

She was more dubious. “It sounds like it should be called the ‘You’re-being-taken-for-a-ride’ haircut.”

Naysayers to one side, I headed along to Dylan Bradshaw’s salon on Dublin’s South William Street to try it out.

Dylan Bradshaw is one of the country’s top stylists and has worked his magic on celebrities including Cecelia Ahern and Amy Huberman.

He studies my hair carefully and talks through my hair routine (non existent), my lifestyle (two small kids), and what I categorically don’t want.

My request is simple; “Don’t make me look like Ronnie Wood”.

Dylan explains why my hair isn’t working for me. It is too long and dragging my face down; I need to put some texture and movement back into it.

He wants to add some shorter layers around my face to give it a bit more structure, and emphasise cheekbones. Too many layers can make my hair look ratty so instead he will add them around the base to make it appear thicker.

Dylan is a fan of instinctive cutting and talks about the limitations of bringing an image of a celebrity or an influencer to a salon.

Aside from the fact that the person in the snap will probably have different hair and a different face shape to the person sitting in the chair, the celeb’s hair has probably been heavily styled. It’s worth remembering a team of hairstylists and makeup artists go into creating those looks.

And that means it may not be practical for your day-to-day life.

I think we’ve all made this rookie mistake; you leave the salon flying high but after two washes it’s clear you’re hopeless at recreating Emma Corrin’s platinum blonde curtains cut. And so you resign yourself to wearing a beanie for the following months.

“Cutting and styling hair should be about creating a haircut that is unique and individual to you that also fits in with your life,” Dylan says.

However, he recommends that instinctive hairdressing is something you only try with a hairdresser you have a good relationship with. Don’t wander into a salon you’ve never visited before and throw caution to the wind.

“You need to find someone you can trust,” he says. “A hairdresser who understands you, what you like and the reality of your life.

“From a hairstylist’s point of view, there is no point giving someone a cut or style that requires a lot of upkeep if they aren’t going to spend the time doing it.”

I am prone to intrusive haircut thoughts and have such a compulsion to say ‘cut it all off!’ whenever I set foot in a hairdressers.

But Dylan is wise, and points out that if you have little time to style your hair then having the option to whip it back into a bun is a good idea. He is right, of course. He cuts my hair into a long bob (a lob, if you will) and then adds some layers at the front to frame my face.

“It’s always nice to have some hair to hide behind,” he says.

He is very considerate and concise. “I don’t think you ever want to look like you’ve just had your hair cut,” he says. “You just want to look like the best version of yourself.”

He dries my hair and adjusts my parting and all of what he says makes sense, my hair has more movement, it looks thicker and also looks lighter, for some reason.

I leave the salon happy but it is in the following days, when I can play around with it and mess it up, that I come to appreciate it fully.

I do like hiding behind it when I am rushing around, it is good to be able to pull it back into a micro bun when doing all the mundane household chores, it does look nice when I spray salt water into it and separate out sections with my fingers.

And isn’t growing to like it more and more in the days and weeks after the testament of a great haircut?

The top haircuts for 2022

Allowing a hairdresser to do whatever they want to your precious locks is not for the faint hearted. So if you are a traditionalist here are the most in demand haircuts for 2022. But remember to use them as reference points, rather than asking your stylist to simply replicate them.

The perennial bob

The bob was the haircut of 2021 and, according to Vogue, it is going nowhere. It is an exceptionally versatile hairstyle; there are tons of ways to mix it up and refresh it — breaking the edges and adding a wave can give a punk feel, while opting for a ‘box bob’ (blunt cut, landing at the jawline) will have more of a 90s vibe.

Big, bouncy, glossy blow-dries

Maybe it’s because we are still so excited about being back out after two years of lockdowns, but salon-fresh, bouncy blow-dries are back in. Full of body, this voluminous look is glossy and glam, with a dash of 1970s drama thrown in.

Hair accessories

The mere mention of hair accessories may give you intense flashbacks to butterfly clips, but hair accessories are once again on trend. Think barrettes, clips, scarves and black velvet bows.

Natural texture and curls

Instead of fighting against your hair texture, salons are advising working with your natural kinks and curls. Find your curl pattern and spend time finding out the products that enhance them.

1970s drapes

Frames the face and lands around the cheekbones and typically comes with a centre parting. Adds instant softness, and is a handy number if you are growing out a fringe.

The modern-day mullet

Yes, it is back. This is a high risk look; done well, it can look chic. Done badly, well, we all know how awful mullets can look. Do your research and make sure you go to a salon that specialises in this cut.