Dublin stylist Andrew Fitzsimons reveals secrets behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's hair for Calvin Klein campaign

Dublin stylist Andrew Fitzsimons has revealed how he created the hair looks for sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for the latest Calvin Klein campaign.

Andrew, who lives in LA but is originally from Ballinteer has been working with the reality TV stars and businesswomen for more than two years.

An image shared on social media on Wednesday shows Kim Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner standing under some trees wearing jeans and underwear from the label.

Khloe is heavily pregnant in the black and white snap, which was taken shortly before she gave birth to her daughter True in April.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀The label also shared a video clip which shows the five sisters relaxing in the woods, walking and taking turns on a rope swing hanging from one of the trees.

Of the shoot, Andrew said, "I just loved shooting my first Calvin Klein campaign, it was an amazing day. It was so much fun to have all the Kardashian/Jenner girls together on set along with all of their glam teams who are some of my besties!

"It’s always great to catch up with Mario Dedivanovic and Jen Atkins, Kim’s hair and makeup team. We shot outdoors in the hills of Malibu and I was doing Kylie and Kourtney’s hair. Obviously, Khloe was pregnant and Kylie had just given birth to baby Stormi so everyone was in such great form."

He revealed how he approached Kourtney and Kylie's looks.

"For Kylie & Kourtney’s look I went for a very ‘lived in’ wavy vibe. The campaign style was boho and natural and I needed to emulate that inspiration whilst styling both girls hair," he said.

Here's how to get the look:

First, I used a tiny bit of Thick & Full Volume Mousse by Alterna and blow dried the hair. Next, I used a 1.5 plate GHD curling iron to create some natural loose waves. I sectioned off the hair into pieces and waved random sections of the hair concentrating on the middle and avoiding the roots and the ends. I then added some texture to the look with the Morocaanoil Dry Texture Spray I finished off by adding some Bed Head After-Party Smoothing cream to perfect the hair

Andrew was the talent behind Kylie's hair for her Kylie Cosmetics and Topshop collaboration last year.

He has previously tended to the tresses of Hollywood A-listers and music stars from Mariah Carey to Bella Hadid to Adele and he started working with the Kardashians when Kendall Jenner launched her modelling career in New York.

He then became big sister Kourtney's personal stylist, and told Indepedent.ie about their first meeting, "I worked with the family in New York for Fashion Week. I think it was Kanye’s first season for Yeezy. I did Kourtney’s hair and when she walked in we were both wearing the same outfit; a band tee, ripped skinny jeans and boots. We got on really well.

"Kourtney is a great friend. I see her almost every day. Kim is amazing too."

He was the man responsible for Kourney's lob.

