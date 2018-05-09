Style Beauty

Wednesday 9 May 2018

From nose hair removal to fitness facials: how stars got Met Gala ready - and what's available in Ireland

(L to R) Lily Collins, Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss
(L to R) Lily Collins, Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss
Lily Collins preps for the Met Gala. Picture: Instagram
Ashley Graham preps for the Met Gala. Picture: Instagram
Cindy Crawford preps for the Met Gala. Picture: Instagram
Karlie Kloss preps for the Met Gala. Picture: Snapchat
At the Met Gala last night was Lili Reinhart. Photo: Getty
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lily Aldridge (left) and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Who knew fitness facials we such a big thing?

Apparently you're nobody if your face doesn't get a strategic battering by a trained specialist, like Katy Perry and Cindy Crawford who both opted for a 'fitness' facial. But ever since we learned that Meghan Markle's facialist massages the inside of her cheeks, nothing would surprise me about the amount of personal space people are willing to give up in the search for the perfect glow.

With the Met Gala come and gone for another year, this year's crop of stars didn't pull any punches in order to look picture perfect on the red carpet and thanks to social media, we got to follow them their getting-ready journey.

Cindy Crawford

AFP_14M8HK.jpg
Model Cindy Crawford arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

The legendary supermodel shared a picture of her mid-treatment with the Face Gym, a business whose tagline reads, "It's not a facial, it's a workout." The process promises to lift, tone and tighten your facial muscles to help you glow.

4BF7B23400000578-5702705-image-a-12_1525768086813.jpg
Cindy Crawford preps for the Met Gala. Picture: Instagram

Where to do it in Ireland: Everyoung Beauty Salon in Dun laoghaire. Owner Iris Tighe's Personalised Facials are a 100-minute combination of deep cleansing, muscle tightening and skin firming - with the aforementioned 'exercise' aspect of your treatment.

Price: €135.

www.everyoung.ie

Ashley Graham

955751910.jpg
Ashley Graham attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
 

Trust Ashley Graham to tell it like it really is to the 'I just woke up like this crowd'. The plus-size model shared a video of her getting her nostril hairs lasered off, knowing how unforgiving the camera can be to the even the minutest of details.

MET morning, getting nose hairs zapped! @mziashiman

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Where to do it in Ireland: Laser & Skin Clinic (clinics in Dublin, Mullingar and Athlone)

Price: Prices vary, but they start at €25.

www.laserandskin.ie

Karlie Kloss

4BF7B14600000578-5702705-image-a-13_1525768096744.jpg
Karlie Kloss preps for the Met Gala. Picture: Snapchat

The former Victoria's Secret Angel shared some pictures of her with undereye masks to help reduce puffiness and tighten the area. Take it from me - when you get the right product, it's so worth it.

955761202.jpg
Karlie Kloss attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Where to get it in Ireland: Shangpree Black Pearl & Gold Hydrogel Eye Masks (pack of 60), €60 at www.fetchbeauty.com

Lily Collins

955746136.jpg
Lily Collins attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It's fitting that this beauty spokesmodel is earning her brand ambassador money, but this one, like most Lancôme products, is worth the hype. The American actress wore a 'Génifique' serum mask before Monday night's event - and it doesn't have to cost you and an arm and a leg.

Where to get it in Ireland: Lancôme counters nationrwide.

4BF7B4D900000578-5702705-image-a-9_1525768064979.jpg
Lily Collins preps for the Met Gala. Picture: Instagram

Price: €74 for a pack of 6.

Lili Reinhart

2018-05 (5445).jpg
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The breakout star of teen drama Riverdale attended her first Met Gala and made a splash in a custom design by H&M. But if you look even closer, feast your eyes on your effortlessly elegant 'Tattered Chrome' manicure, featuring a neutral base and gold foil, as done by celebrity nail technician Stephanie Stone.

Where to get it in Ireland: All her products were by Essie, which is used in nearly every nail salon in the country. Result!

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Editors Choice

Also in this section