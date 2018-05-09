From nose hair removal to fitness facials: how stars got Met Gala ready - and what's available in Ireland

Apparently you're nobody if your face doesn't get a strategic battering by a trained specialist, like Katy Perry and Cindy Crawford who both opted for a 'fitness' facial. But ever since we learned that Meghan Markle's facialist massages the inside of her cheeks, nothing would surprise me about the amount of personal space people are willing to give up in the search for the perfect glow.

With the Met Gala come and gone for another year, this year's crop of stars didn't pull any punches in order to look picture perfect on the red carpet and thanks to social media, we got to follow them their getting-ready journey. Cindy Crawford Model Cindy Crawford arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York The legendary supermodel shared a picture of her mid-treatment with the Face Gym, a business whose tagline reads, "It's not a facial, it's a workout." The process promises to lift, tone and tighten your facial muscles to help you glow.

Cindy Crawford preps for the Met Gala. Picture: Instagram Where to do it in Ireland: Everyoung Beauty Salon in Dun laoghaire. Owner Iris Tighe's Personalised Facials are a 100-minute combination of deep cleansing, muscle tightening and skin firming - with the aforementioned 'exercise' aspect of your treatment. Price: €135.

www.everyoung.ie Ashley Graham Ashley Graham attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Trust Ashley Graham to tell it like it really is to the 'I just woke up like this crowd'. The plus-size model shared a video of her getting her nostril hairs lasered off, knowing how unforgiving the camera can be to the even the minutest of details. MET morning, getting nose hairs zapped! @mziashiman A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 7, 2018 at 9:05am PDT Where to do it in Ireland: Laser & Skin Clinic (clinics in Dublin, Mullingar and Athlone)

Price: Prices vary, but they start at €25.

www.laserandskin.ie

Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss preps for the Met Gala. Picture: Snapchat The former Victoria's Secret Angel shared some pictures of her with undereye masks to help reduce puffiness and tighten the area. Take it from me - when you get the right product, it's so worth it. Karlie Kloss attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Where to get it in Ireland: Shangpree Black Pearl & Gold Hydrogel Eye Masks (pack of 60), €60 at www.fetchbeauty.com

Lily Collins Lily Collins attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) It's fitting that this beauty spokesmodel is earning her brand ambassador money, but this one, like most Lancôme products, is worth the hype. The American actress wore a 'Génifique' serum mask before Monday night's event - and it doesn't have to cost you and an arm and a leg. Where to get it in Ireland: Lancôme counters nationrwide.

Lily Collins preps for the Met Gala. Picture: Instagram Price: €74 for a pack of 6. Lili Reinhart Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri The breakout star of teen drama Riverdale attended her first Met Gala and made a splash in a custom design by H&M. But if you look even closer, feast your eyes on your effortlessly elegant 'Tattered Chrome' manicure, featuring a neutral base and gold foil, as done by celebrity nail technician Stephanie Stone. @lilireinhart tattered chrome mani matches the invitation perfectly.... i used @essie HANDMADE OF HONOR from gel couture collection as the base then used gold leaf to create the flecks! lilis taking over @teenvogue instastories tonight btw - go check it out. #essielove A post shared by steph stone (@stephstonenails) on May 7, 2018 at 2:03pm PDT Where to get it in Ireland: All her products were by Essie, which is used in nearly every nail salon in the country. Result!

Online Editors