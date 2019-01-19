Four beauty trends you'll want (and need) to try this year

What's coming down the tracks for our hair, make-up and nail routines this year? This week, I've sifted through some of the strongest trends for 2019 and highlighted the ones I think will make the most positive impact not only on our looks, but minds, bodies and souls too!

Hemp is set to increase in popularity. Hemp oil is bursting in hydrating omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, it's reported to help quell inflammation and acne-prone skin, regulate natural oils and soothe skin. If you fancy giving it a bash yourself, try The Body Shop Hemp Hand and Nail Set, €10.95 from The Body Shop stores nationwide and thebodyshop.ie.

Meanwhile, pollution is a big aggressor for the skin and has been linked to the rise in people suffering with sensitivity and to signs of premature ageing. Damaging free radical compounds from pollution reduce our skin's ability to repair itself properly. The answer? Antioxidants in your skincare - they act as "mops" to soak up all those free radicals before they can harm our skin. Try the new Nivea Daily Essentials Urban Skin Day and Night Creams, €10.99, from pharmacies and retail stores nationwide.

We can also expect to see more holistic, stress-busting beauty lines that focus not only on skincare but also emotional serenity. The Rituals Ritual of Banyu Collection, from €8.50, is inspired by the ancient Balinese water ceremony, which encourages users to "wash away the physical and spiritual dust of everyday life". The line is available at Brown Thomas, Debenhams, Arnotts and Rituals stores nationwide.

VEGAN Skincare

As consumers, we are becoming more aware of what we're putting onto our bodies, which has caused the demand for vegan beauty products to sky-rocket. Last year alone saw a 38pc increase in sales of premium vegan beauty products. If you're eager to try a pure, plant-based beauty line, then check out the new vegan range Love Beauty and Planet, from €7.80 from Boots and pharmacies nationwide.

Glossy gal

MAC

Gloss is making a major comeback - I don't just mean the usual lip goodies; this year gloss is spreading to cover skin, eyes and cheeks. Think glowing, sheeny, just-back-from-a-facial complexion, mirror shiny eyelids and glowy highlighters. Try: MAC Prep and Prime Essential Oil range, €22, from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, and The Loop at Dublin Airport

Almond nails

Selena Gomez

Nails will see a lot of action, including some pretty wild nail art, but the most universally wearable trend for our manis is the shape. Lengths are getting longer and the shape for nails in 2019 is a soft almond, as seen here on Selena Gomez. Try: CND Antiqued nail polish, €11.95, from salons nationwide and lovecnd.com

The power pout

Dolce and Gabbana backstage

The heavy Instagram make-up look that we've seen over the last few years seems to be somewhat on the way out. For 2019 we're moving away from heavy contouring and moving towards the power pout instead - think 3D lips, powder matte lips and super-shiny veneer finish glosses. Try: Urban Decay Cherry Lipstick, €22, from department stores nationwide

For the very first time this century, bars of soap are making a return, with sales going through the roof, according to recent consumer research. What's behind this growing trend and why is it set to increase in 2019? As we all know, plastic is becoming a major problem for our seas and soil. Sadly, our love of beauty products plays a big part in that, so we're all realising that the amount of plastic products we have in our bathroom cabinet needs to be reduced.

That's where non-plastic wrapped soap and shampoo bars are a great alternative to all the plastic shower gels and shampoos rattling around our showers! They're great for our pockets, too - with one Lush Shampoo Bar, €8.50 from lush.com and Lush stores, lasting as long as three bottles of shampoo!

Lush soap

Try: Dove Original Soap Bar, €1.10 for two-pack, for a non-drying body cleanse. From pharmacies and retail stores nationwide.

Another natural alternative to expect to make an appearance in your beauty cabinet this year is bamboo - the multi-purpose plant will be used as a biodegradable alternative to plastic packaging on our beauty products, used as a eco face cloth alternative to face wipes and as a natural, gentler alternative for the skin smoothing ingredient retinol.

Try: Eminence Organic Bamboo Firming Fluid, €63, from salons nationwide and eminence.ie

