Dr Jart+ Cicapair drops: This viral beauty product promises to ward off winter redness – but does it work?

The product is designed to minimise redness and keep the skin hydrated.

The Camo Drops solution is formulated with tiger grass, minerals and niacinamide, as well as the zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that give it SPF 35 protection.

The Cicapair drops have all the ingredients to be a holy grail product

Cold and dry air, which we’re seeing plenty of this winter, wreaks havoc on skin. By stripping away the naturally-produced oils, we’re left with dry, red patches, which can be tight and uncomfortable.

Enter Dr Jart+, whose Cicapair Tiger Grass Camo Drops promises to regulate redness, hydrate the skin and even provide SPF coverage.

It’s got all the ingredients to be a holy grail product, and is certainly lauded on social media as such: on TikTok alone, videos about the drops have amassed a staggering 209 million views.

But does it work? I set out to find out.

The green solution is formulated with tiger grass, minerals and niacinamide, as well as the zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that give it the SPF 35. It’s a sister product to the Cicapair Colour Correcting Treatment (which my mother won’t start her day without).

I have combination skin, and a history of acne. As such, I’m left with some scarring on my cheeks that is perpetually red. Above all else, the dulling effect of the drops is something I’m most excited to test out.

As it’s best used on moisturised skin, I did my usual morning routine and then went in with the drops. What I liked straight away was the dropper applicator, which ensures you’re not using too much at once.

The serum-like product is really lightweight, so it doesn’t feel tacky on my skin, and is easy to work with if you’re applying more make-up afterwards.

Don’t be alarmed by the greenness of the formula, because it promises to fade into a beige when blended, and fade it does. In fact, it fades so much it’s actually hard to see where you have and haven’t applied, so it definitely creates an evenness to my skin tone.

As an SPF aficionado, one thing that struck me as I was using it was that it doesn’t really feel like enough product is used to sufficiently provide UV cover, so I would probably still use a lightweight SPF underneath, particularly in the summer.

Thanks to the lovely frosty winter weather, my skin is dry at the moment, and I did notice that the product was flaking a bit as the day went on – so it’s definitely best used on well prepped skin.

So, does it do what it promises to? In many ways, yes – it blends from a green to beige and neutralises redness on the skin, which holds up on its own or under make-up.

If you’re looking for something to keep red flare-ups at bay, then this definitely delivers.

The Tiger Grass Camo Drops are available from €28 in Boots, Brown Thomas, Arnotts and Space NK.