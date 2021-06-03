Demand for neck and jaw filler treatments surge as restrictions ease

The demand for neck and jaw filler treatments has increased by 200pc since the easing of lockdown restrictions, a leading clinic has said.

Therapie Clinic have said that they have noticed a post-Covid boom in demand for ‘jeck’ treaments – procedures tackling the neck, jowls and jaw.

The clinic attribute a number of factors to the post-lockdown ‘jeck’ boom, including increased time spent on social media as well as video calls such as Zoom, “thus spending increased time looking at one’s own reflection.”

They also note that the inability to continue regular facial routines and a greater appreciation for self-care and wellness could add to the unprecedented 'Jeck' demand.

Read More

Dr Paul Reddy, Medical Director at Therapie Clinic, explained that treatments that target the ‘jeck’ area involve dermal filler that provides sculpting and definition to the face.

“These treatments contribute to a marked reduction and resolution to any early jowling or shadowing in the lower face area,” he said.

Dr Reddy added that it is also possible to combine dermal filler with Botox treatments, which “can result in an overall beautiful rejuvenation and enhanced aesthetic in the lower face.”

While the clinic remained closed for cosmetic procedures such as laser hair removal when the country was in Level 5 lockdown, their doors were open for Botox treatments.

“It's a medical procedure and we are doing injectables,” a spokesperson said at the time.

“We are doing all injectables though, including Botox, in which we treat three areas including the forehead, while anywhere below that we use dermafiller.

“We have medical professionals carrying it out,” she added.