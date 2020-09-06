Colour crush: Our beauty columnist, Triona McCarthy shares her favourite tips, tricks and treatments of the week

We're falling into autumn, so luckily we have Triona McCarthy, with the latest beauty tips, tricks and product picks just in time for the new season.

Most wanted

Why, why, why is it that whenever I'm in a rush, it takes me for-ev-er to find my wallet or lippie when I need it? Reaching into my handbag is akin to an I'm a Celeb bushtucker trial at times - who knows what I'll find? But, lately, Trinny London has saved me the hassle with this Jubilee travel bag, below, €30, trinnylondon.com. It's ideal for keeping all of the essentials together, no matter how big my handbag may be. Phew.

Spring in your step

We gotta take care of ourselves to take care of others, am I right? I sound like my health-guru friend, Gywneth Paltrow, above. And with all this time spent at home with the kids, you'd be forgiven for craving a little break. So, leave any guilt by the door and treat yourself to a visit to Powerscourt Springs in Wicklow. Just 30 minutes outside Dublin, this adult-only health farm is heaven for anyone interested in wellness and sustainability. Enjoy yoga, spa treatments and healthy food and explore the 38-acre estate - a unique getaway that will have you refreshed and ready to tackle the school run with ease again. Powerscourt Springs Hotel, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, see powerscourtsprings.ie

Protect your skin

I'm a total advocate for wearing SPF all year around. UVA and UVB protection is so important as we head into autumn. The Inkey List sunscreen, above, €16.99, theinkeylist.com or arnotts.ie, contains shea butter, so it's a super moisturiser and it's infused with a little tint, meaning there's no white residue. My little eco-warrior son, Maxim, was delighted to see that it's vegan and cruelty-free, too. Even the tube is made from 30pc recycled plastic, while the cap is made from 98pc recycled plastic. Impressive.

Triona's trick

Love taking a dip in the pool on spa trips? Fill a spray bottle with four tablespoons of a hair mask or conditioner and four cups of warm water and spritz on your hair before you jump in. This protects coloured hair and prevents hair damage. Yippee!

Cult product

As a mum, I love anything that saves me time and makes the day-to-day that bit easier. And that's what attracts me to these Pro Magnetic eyelashes, above, €19.95, from The Lash Boutique. Find them on the queen of eyelashes Thereasa Arcari's, website, thelashboutique.ie. Like magic, they open up my eyes and make me look more awake than I feel! And, no more glue means no more mess - or the kids potentially gluing their fingers together. Win!

Triona's top trends

I always say, fashion wise, I have two looks I like to rock. Number one: 'Vietnam vet still tripping on acid' - I have 237 varieties of army jackets and I'm still looking for the perfect one. Look number two is 'On my way to a Pride parade' - I love a lil rainbow moment. So, yeah, I'm a big believer that colour has a massive influence on us and our emotions, be it in the clothes we wear or the make-up we love to experiment with. So while I'm still sticking with my high-octane neons from summer, I'm also introducing some autumnal tones and neutrals.

Nails are a great way to add some colour to any outfit, even if a pair of jeans and black T-shirt are your go-to staple. I love the earthiness of these new CND nail polishes, above €14.95 each, from the Autumn Addict collection. The neutral tones include rosy pink, classic nude, lush browns and deep reds that go with anything, and are the perfect colours to suit the shorter days ahead. The shades are available in both CND and Shellac Gel Polish and in CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish.

When I've saved myself some moolah by tarting up my outfits with inexpensive nail colours, I can afford to splash out on the must-have accessory that everyone want to get their hands on, Chanel La Crème Main, above, €65, part of the Le Lift line. Hands down, it is outrageously expensive, I know, I know, but it makes my paws purr, whatever that means. As for the showing-off-ness - that's priceless.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine