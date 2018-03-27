Christina Aguilera looks unrecognisable in stunning makeup free cover shoot with Paper magazine

Christina Aguilera forewent her usually commitment to glamour for a new magazine cover marking the arrival of a new transformation - this time, one focused on natural beauty.

The 37-year-old singer is one of the modern masters of reinvention and we've seen her execute everything from the leather assless chaps of Dirrty; vintage bombshell and a very questionable period of time in which she championed a too-dark fake tan and dark hair. But now, we're in a new era, one which is very on point with the current climate - Christina went without a scrap of makeup and removed her beloved extensions for Paper magazine, the same publication famous for its innovative covers, including that infamous Kim Kardashian bare bum one from 2014.

The set-up, show by Zoey Grossman, focuses on her freckles and we catch a glimpse of her gold 'Mom' ring. Christina has two children Max (10) and Summer (three). And she was just as excited to give fans something new, according to the mag.

Christina Aguilera covers Paper magazine

"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," she said. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty." "I mean, I'm a girl that likes a beat face, let's not get it twisted," she said, emphasising that she isn't ditching the makeup for good.

Her interview with Marie Lodi discusses her much documented metamorphosis, citing her Dirrty-era look as a "game changer", the first time in her career (which began at age 10) that she was steering the ship, describing her look from bubble gum pop days from Genie in a Bottle as "what an older label head male’s perspective was".

