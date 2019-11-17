'Botox is not on my radar' - former model Mari O'Leary on growing old gracefully

I'm 59. My age doesn't take me aback. I feel like I've always felt the same in myself. I feel like I did when I was 30. Age is a psychological state.

I'm not vain and probably spend too little time worrying about my skin. Maybe I should treat myself to more facials, but I have one probably once a year and that's enough for me for now.

I have been blessed with good skin and I've always had a simple routine.

I always cleanse, tone and moisturise and I wear make-up every day. Even on Saturday morning, I always put on my make-up, even though I'm not going in to work. I'm on autopilot. It's pure habit, and it only takes 15 minutes - nothing elaborate. I think it makes me feel ready for anything, if that makes sense.

I'm very brand loyal. For years I've used Cetaphil, a very simple cleanser. It takes the make-up off and I've never had an issue with it, which matters to me.

I've used Neostrata skincare for years, day and night cream. It was recommended to me by a dermatologist years ago and I've stayed with it.

I went to a dermatologist because I developed psoriasis after a bad strep throat. The solution was a lot of coal tar baths and Betnovate cream. And the dermatologist suggested Neostrata. The psoriasis took a few months to clear up and even though it never came back, I still have it stuck in my head that it could. I think that's why I've never switched skincare, even though I know that you should vary it. I'm quite loyal to the brand because it works.

SPF would also be a big one for me: at least factor 20 or 30 in my moisturiser.

In the last year or two I've moved towards considering doing something more for my skin. I've only started moving into that sphere. Botox isn't on my radar at all. I see it on other people and it looks amazing and I know there's the theory that the younger you start, the more you prevent the wrinkles coming, but my reservation is putting toxins into your body. I'd be a purist on that front.

When fillers first came along there were absolute disasters. You'd see the ones that went wrong and overdid it and that really put me off the idea of fillers.

I had my first peel about three months ago. I had an Obagi Blue Peel and I've had two of a course of four. I'm a bit lazy and probably don't exfoliate enough; this actually does it for you and you see this amazing result. The difference with a peel is incredible and it's half an hour and no recovery time. I'm in favour of that for me.

I've never seen the appeal of a facelift. It would be nice if all the lines were gone but I feel more drawn to growing old gracefully. Lines give you character.

But it's everyone to their own and maybe I'm just lucky that I'm surrounded by like-minded people, so I don't feel that pressure to get work done.

I'm more into preventing or slowing things down and that way avoiding having to take extreme measures. Saying that, though, talk to me in five years' time and I might be under the knife.

Mari's tips

1 Start from the inside; always have plenty of water and sleep.

2 Minimize stress, smoking and sun.

3 Always cleanse using a facecloth and use moisturiser with SPF30 or more.

Sunday Independent