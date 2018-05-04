Vogue Williams' personal trainer reveals the secrets of her pregnancy workouts

Vogue Williams has been keeping up her intensive fitness regime during her pregnancy, with blends of cardio conditioning.

The 32-year-old is expecting her first child with fiancé Spencer Matthews, and after initial bouts of morning sickness during her first trimester, the fitness fanatic returned to her normal regimen of six-day-per-week workouts, now tweaked for her changing shape. Louise Parker has been training the tv presenter and she said her classes focus on cardio conditioning "where we work multiple muscle groups at once".

"The benefits include keeping all the muscles engaged, whilst gently elevating heart rate to keep up cardiovascular fitness," she told MailOnline. They are particularly focusing on the arms and upper back to "ensure good posture while breastfeeding" and working on her flutes in order to stabilise the pelvis. Parker said the RTE star is already "genetically blessed" but works hard for her toned physique.

"Vogue came to us fit and she's a determined cookie, but she's listening to her body, eating beautifully and making sure she has rest days," she said. "She's a busy workload and so it's important she feels her best and has the energy to keep up with her life.

Vogue's love of exercise is well documented on her social media channels, as well as in interviews. "I’ll do six days on a good week, which is a lot, but I love exercising and I really like eating what I want," she previously said.

Vogue Williams filming in Hong Kong. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors