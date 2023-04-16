Triona McCarthy: Top products to beat underarm odour and smell sensational

Our critic shares some insider tips on how to avoid smelly armpits, along with the best neutralising deodorants and antiperspirants

Things are hotting up and it’s coming into sweat season, so I think it’s time we talked about body odour. My number one tip when it comes to smelly armpits is to use an acne face wash under your arms, as this kills smelly bacteria.

Now, it needs to be something with benzoyl peroxide in it as this is the magic ingredient that can help reduce the bacteria that leads to underarm odour. Cerave Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser (1 €14, pharmacies nationwide), will do the trick. Keep it in the shower, as it’s also great for smelly feet.

What’s the actual difference between antiperspirants and deodorants? Simply put, they work differently in their methods of reducing body odour. A deodorant neutralises the smell of your natural body odour by masking it, while an antiperspirant decreases perspiration by blocking pores on the outer layer of skin and reducing the sweat released.

Glossier Deodorant (2 €21, glossier.com) ticks a lot of my boxes with its recyclable and refillable packaging, formulated without aluminium, baking soda or acids. It includes elderberry extract and coconut oil to nourish the skin, while potato starch absorbs moisture and magnesium hydroxide is a pH adjuster and absorbent that helps to reduce those dreaded sweat stains.

Haan Deodorant (3 €7.90, haan.com), is another fave as this aluminium-free deodorant will give your armpit 24 hours of protection against foul odour. Made of 94pc natural ingredients and a prebiotic complex, it will also balance your skin’s microbiome while hydrating it. There are lots of fragrances to choose from but the Wild Orchid fragrance is a fabulous floral scent with vanilla notes and Indian sandalwood.

French favourite Caudalíe Vinofresh Natural Stick Deodorant (4 €12 hickeyspharmacies.ie) also has no nasties, neutralises odours, reduces bacteria responsible for odours and hydrates the skin.

But if you feel you need something for a wedding or a presentation, try Perspirex Original Antiperspirant Roll-on (5 €9.99, inishpharmacy.com). Be aware the application is not like your standard roll-on, as you apply after a shower and rinse off the next morning to give 2-5 days of protection, depending on the strength used.

Finally, if you’re out out and realise you’ve forgotten to put any deodorant on, grab some hand sanitizer and use this under your arms for a short-term solution. Dr Bronner’s Organic Peppermint Hand Hygiene Spray (€6.95, drbronner.ie) is a great one to always have in your bag.

Three of the best… Hair Treatments

1 Epres Bond Repair Treatment €55, salons nationwide this month Welcome to the next-gen bond repair from pioneering chemist Eric Pressly. It’s a one step, vegan bond repair that continues to repair the hair hours after application.

2 L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Leave-in Serum €10, pharmacies nationwide Restore your hair in just 10 minutes with this new bond repair range without the premium price tag, all thanks to a citric acid complex which rebuilds broken hair bonds.

3 Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Sealant Spray €29, millies.ie April showers require a raincoat for your hair and this has the best humidity fighting powers. The highly advanced tech in this gives you all of the frizz protection without feeling like anything is on your hair.

