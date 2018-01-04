We've all got a hack for getting our bodies back to their best after Christmas indulgence: Dry January, joining a new gym, etc - or, you could just take a leaf out of Trinny Woodall's book.

Trinny Woodall reveals her intense New Year's resolutions to get in shape - could you do it?

The former tv presenter (53) isn't taking any chances when it comes to whipping her body back into shape after festive indulgences and kick-started 2018 with a colonic. In addition to flushing out any excess toxins, she's giving up sugar and carbs, she said in a new video on her Facebook page.

She might not be as big on the small screen these days, but she's cultivated am impressive following on social media thanks to her rather unique beauty tutorials. "I started two days ago...I had a colonic on the 28th after five days of being bunged up," she said. But that helped because the woman said if you continue to put this s*** inside your body you will pay the price.

Trinny Woodall

"So I then walked away and thought for January at least, no sugar and no white things. No pasta. No bread." And like the rest of us, she's keen to improve her fitness regime this year and improve her "batty" arms.

"My figure for my age is good, but my figure's fitness compared to five years ago is a fifth of what it was. That's my main focus. I'm going to get really fit in many different ways," she added. "I walk incredibly fast and I always have two bottles of Evian. I sort of walk with the bottle and I walk really fast keeping my hips facing forwards."

Trinny Woodall

"I'm on a mission to reduce the water retention in my legs,' she said. 'I'm going to take turmeric. I had lunch with my sister yesterday and she's three years older. Her legs looks stupendous and she said, 'Trinny, turmeric gold is great. It reduces inflammation in the body'."

Trinny Woodall attends the opening night of 'Hamilton' at Victoria Palace Theatre on December 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Online Editors