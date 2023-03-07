| 1.5°C Dublin

The dark side of the Ozempic ‘skinny jab’

The diabetes medication is racking up views on TikTok for its off-label use as a weight loss treatment. But it is crucially important we resist it

Semaglutide regulates blood sugar, but also induces a chemical revulsion to food Expand

Caragh Medlicott

Growing up I took ballet classes. As I entered my teenage years, what started as a hobby became something altogether more toxic. I saw 14-year-olds smoking cigarettes after class; heard unfortunate noises coming from toilet cubicles.

I knew the cause. Thinness seemed like the highest ideal a dancer could attain.

