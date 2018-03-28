Sharon Stone (60) reveals the fitness secret to her bikini confidence

Legendary actress Sharon Stone shared the secrets to staying in top shape - and hitting the big screen in a bikini at 60.

The Basic Instinct star celebrated the milestone birthday last week and is currently promoting her new film in All I Wish (in a part originally meant for a 25-year-old but more on that in a minute). After more than 30 years in Hollywood, Stone has access to the best of everything, but sometimes, when it comes to fitness, you can't beat the original - in this case, she relied on iconic '80s fitness video Suzanne Somers' ThighMaster, for a beach scene in the upcoming film.

Although she's no stranger to bikini photos - she has become something of a modern champion of body confidence, refusing to cover up after reaching a "certain age". "I did a lot of Suzanne Somers ThighMaster! And every late-night television exercise video you can buy. It was a frightening day at work, but I figured if I ran around and moved fast enough, you couldn't quite see all the problem areas," she told InStyle.

She says she signed on to the project after it was rewritten to focus on a woman her age instead of the originally planned to cast a woman in her mid-20s. "I was originally offered the part of the mother, and being the mom of a 25-year-old who wasn't married and didn't know what she wanted to do was not much of a crisis in my eyes," she said.

Sharon Stone shared this bikini photo on Instagram

"This felt more honest." 2018 is setting up to be her busiest in years as she prepares for the release of the comedy this spring and upcoming HBO series Mosaic, saying she approached her selected roles differently after her 2001 stroke and subsequent recovery.

"I had to make my choices very differently, as a single mother of a 6-year-old, a 1-year-old and a newborn at one point. It was like the woman in the shoe, I had so many young kids," she told Entertainment Tonight. "You only have two hands and it's not like people are holding doors, so, it was a busy time. And recovering from brain trauma doesn't all happen at once."

