Scarlett Moffatt on learning to love herself: 'Just because you’re slimmer doesn't mean your troubles go away'

The 'Gogglebox' star dropped from a size 18 to 8 but is now at a size 12 and feels much more content within herself than she did when she was thinner.

She said: "When I read those articles [about the weight gain] I started to think, 'Maybe I do need to lose weight again.' And then I thought, 'No, you’re letting them win.' All I want to say in terms of exercise, is yes, I still exercise because I eat a lot. We’ve got to move more and eat less - it’s as simple as that. But I don’t want women to grasp any unrealistic ideals. "Can you imagine if we all looked like Victoria’s Secret models? They’d be out of a job for a start. But seriously, just because you’re slimmer doesn't mean your troubles go away. I know when I look at pictures of myself [when I was thinner], and the media was being nice to me and girls were saying they wanted to look like me, I wasn’t happy. I’m way happier now than I’ve ever been."

Scarlett Moffatt attends the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old television personality came under fire for her fitness DVD, after it was branded a sham, and admitted she "cried so much" about it but hopes it will "start a conversation" about body image. She added to the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: "Oh my God, I’ve cried so much. I get why I was on the front of every newspaper. In a way, I’m almost relieved and hope we can turn it into a positive, start a conversation about the way we criticise and talk about women. All the news articles focus on how I look. They certainly don’t do that to men. It gets right on my t***.

"Why aren’t we celebrating women’s achievements more? Women aren’t just an aesthetic shell. You only have to look at men’s magazine coverlines, such as How To Get Rich Quick, or Top Tips to do This or That. Whereas for women, it’s often, Look Who’s Got Fat Again. It’s frustrating."

Scarlett Moffat attends the National Television Awards on January 25, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Scarlett Moffatt attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Online Editors