Olivia Munn reveals what she eats in a day - and it's pretty joyless

Actress Olivia Munn shows some serious willpower in order to stick to her strict daily diet.

What are the secrets to the X-Men Apocalypse star's toned physique? Lots of exercise, of course, but also a rigorous eating plan where her biggest indulgence is some peanut butter. She recently teamed with No Kid Hungry, a non-profit which is focused on eradicating child hunger in the United States, and designed a spatula for homeware company Williams-Sonoma, some of the proceeds of which will go towards the organsation.

Somewhat paradoxically, she detailed her daily diet with E! News, reflective of her privilege, starting her day off with, "Avocado with hemp seeds, kosher salt and lemon. I cut it in half and sprinkle it all in there and eat with a spoon."

For a morning snack, she has apples and peanut butter, but she said, "I'll go for almond butter if there are people around me that are super healthy because I hate the judge-y looks and when they say, 'You know almond butter is so much better for you.'"

Olivia Munn attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

For lunch, she tucks into white rice, yellow curry with vegetables and a pickle and for an afternoon snack, it's fresh fruit including grapes, watermelons, bananas and peanut butter, before adding, she'll swap it for almond butter if those healthy friends are still around.

What's for dinner? "Salad with vegetables and quinoa."

Unsurprisingly, there is no dessert.

Olivia Munn attends Jennifer Lopez's MTV VMA's Vanguard Award Celebration at Beauty & Essex on August 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group)

