Louise McSharry: Need a skincare routine for your body? Here are five affordable gems with active ingredients

Our beauty expert picks the best shower gels, lotions, treatments and serums to help your skin glow

I am someone who dedicates what some might call an unreasonable amount of time on skincare. Researching it, thinking about it, writing about it, and yes, applying it. My face is in great shape. For some reason, though, when it comes to the skin on my body, I am almost entirely neglectful. Yes, I lash on a body oil after I shower, but that’s only a recent addition and is fairly low-effort. What could the skin on my body be like if I applied a little more of the same dedication I have for the skin on my face?

This question is one beauty manufacturers are banking on us asking ourselves as more and more of them launch body products with active ingredients, including retinol and acids, into the market. Of course, they’re hoping we’ll become as hooked on expensive body products as we are on facial ones, but do we need to get onboard this train? The answer depends on the individual.

Obviously, no one needs to buy any beauty product. You don’t owe the world anything in terms of your appearance, and your body and skin in its natural state is perfectly fine. However, if you have serious skin concerns on your body, or would like to look like you have the smooth and glowing skin of a supermodel, I think it makes sense to use body products that offer bang for their buck.

Cerave SA Smoothing Cleanser (€15 via boots.ie)

A really easy way to introduce actives into your body routine is via your shower gel. Cerave SA Smoothing Cleanser (€15 via boots.ie) with salycilic acid is suitable for use on the face and the body, and will gently exfoliate the skin as well as effectively fight any spots or acne you might experience on your body. Products containing AHAs (water-soluble acids like lactic and glycolic) also work well to exfoliate and brighten the skin.

Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash (€21 via spacenk.com)

I like Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash (€21 via spacenk.com) which is fragrance free, making it ideal for sensitive skin. These products are also very effective against keratosis pilaris, the skin condition which results in dry bumpy patches of skin on the upper arms, thighs and bum cheeks.

REN AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum (€42 via theskinnerd.com)

If you want to apply your actives after the shower, REN AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum (€42 via theskinnerd.com) is a joy to use and certainly pumps up the skin’s radiance, in my experience.

Vitamin A/retinol can also have good results when it comes to minimising keratosis pilaris, although that’s not all it can do. Retinol is proven to increase cell production, stimulates the production of collagen and helps to neutralise free radicals in your skin. Together, that results in firmer, fresher and more even-toned skin.

Paula's Choice Skin-Smoothing Retinol Body Treatment (€33 via cultbeauty.com)

Paula’s Choice don’t make a bad product in my opinion, so it’s no surprise I rate their Skin-Smoothing Retinol Body Treatment (€33 via cultbeauty.com) very highly.

The Solution Retinol Smoothing Body Lotion (€11.95 via meagherspharmacy.ie)

The Solution Retinol Smoothing Body Lotion (€11.95 via meagherspharmacy.ie) is also good, and both of these products effectively moisturise as well.

If you’re going to apply a cream and wash your body regularly, why not use something that’s working a little harder for you? I’m sold on actives in body care, at least for the summer months!

Lost in translation

What does it mean when you see the term ‘mineral’ on one of your favourite cosmetics? Mineral makeup is generally made up of natural, mineral-based ingredients like zinc, mica or titanium. It’s also non-comedogenic, which means it sits on top of the pores, rather than in them, so won’t clog them up. For these reasons, mineral makeup works really well on sensitive skin and for those with skin conditions that can lead to breakouts or allergic reactions.

Something old…

L’Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum (€15.99 via boots.ie)

This tinted serum is only two years old, incredibly good, and doesn’t break the bank. I’m talking about L’Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum (€15.99 via boots.ie), and if you’ve used it, you’ll understand my enthusiasm. This product makes the skin look healthy and juicy, probably thanks to the inclusion of 1pc pure hyaluronic acid. It also delivers on buildable coverage. I start with a very thin layer for the most natural effect, and then apply more thin layers to areas where I need a little more help. It never looks cakey, and wears brilliantly. My only issues with this product is the packaging. It comes in a glass bottle with a dropper applicator, which tends to cling on to product but not drop effectively. A squeezy tube would be much better for this kind of product, in my opinion.

... Something new

Sculpted by Aimee Hydratint (€25 via sculptedbyaimee.com)

Aimee Connolly’s Sculpted by Aimee brand continues to deliver with product after product, and the latest release is no different. Right on time for summer, Hydratint (€25 via sculptedbyaimee.com) is a moisturising tinted serum, meaning it delivers on both the makeup and the skincare fronts. Ingredients include hyaluronic acid and ceramides, resulting in moisturised and hydrated skin to ensure the face looks fresh. Coverage is light, making it a dream for those who want to look natural, but it still gives the complexion a boost in terms of evenness and glow. If you need a little more coverage, try applying a liquid concealer to the areas that need it, while letting your skin shine through on the face.