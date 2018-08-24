Kim Kardashian reveals the 'hardcore' and 'gruelling' secrets to super toned physique

With a net worth of €350m, a bonafide beauty empire and a still-successful-after-11-years-tv-show, Kim Kardashian 's body still remains her most marketable asset.

And she certainly takes her maintenance clearly. The mother-of-three has embarked on yet another image overhaul, this time a significant 10kg weight loss, which she credits to one hell of an exercise regime and some serious discipline. And her toned physique is so xxx that even her mother Kris Jenner pumped her for information about what her secrets are.

"I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio," she told E! News.

"But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.'"

Kim Kardashian West attends Christie's x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction Preview at What Goes Around Comes Around on August 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around)

It turns out - having buckets of motivation is only the start as free time, childcare support, access and money to a personal trainer and private chef certainly doesn't help things.

Kardashian's trainer Melissa Alcantara kicks off her daily workouts at 6am, because, unsurprisingly, Kim and all her sisters have top of the line at-home gyms.

"I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary," she explained, adding she's "really proud" of her gains.

She has also "trained to just eat a lot healthier" and knocked most of her past indulgences - like sugar - on the head.

"I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it," she added.

"And so I really do control that now. … I don’t want to ruin it by just stuffing my face."

Similarly, her trainer echoed her sentiments saying, "She knows what it takes, but it’s also really gruelling. It’s heavy, it’s killer, but she’ll be like, ‘Alright, let’s do it!’ She’s a workhorse."

