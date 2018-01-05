Khloe Kardashian says her family told her to lose weight to stop 'hurting the brand'

Khloe Kardashian's physical transformation is an impressive one: she lost over 40 pounds in two years and is now the postergirl for #FitnessGoals.

But the 33-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, said her journey to self acceptance was a hard one and she was spurred on by members of the family to shed the pounds in order to be more in line with the family's public image.

"I’m a huge believer of it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it," she told a cast member on the new season of Revenge Body. She recalled an unnamed family member saying, "Khloe, you got to lose weight cause you’re really hurting the brand." "I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt."

Khloe has previously spoken about being labelled the 'fat' sister and said stylists wouldn't work with her because of her former frame. But it wasn't the putdowns and jibes that inspired her to to lose weight; in a 2016 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said she began hitting the gym as a means of distraction while divorcing ex-husband Lamar Odom and grew to love it. "I definitely think the fashion industry, and people in general, look at me more now that I've lost weight," she told HarpersBazaar.com.

"Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing. There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists] or they had nothing in my size. I wasn't even that crazy big!" She has worked with super-stylist Monica Rose for the last nine years and Rose is now one of the most in demand in the industry working with Khloe's sisters Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner; as well as Chrissy Teigen and Gigi and Bella Hadid.

"At my fattest, Monica would always come with racks of clothes and make me feel special. She never told me, 'Oh, they don't have that in your size,'" she added."Other people actually said, 'I just can't work with you' - because I was too big. That always hurt my feelings, of course."

