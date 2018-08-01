Chrissy Teigen has once again proven to be a bastion of common sense and body positivity in an overly filtered online world.

Chrissy Teigen has once again proven to be a bastion of common sense and body positivity in an overly filtered online world.

'It can be hard to forget what regular bodies look like' - Chrissy Teigen shares pictures of her 'mom bod'

The Sports Illustrated model (32) recently welcomed her second child with husband John Legend - a son Miles - and is famously forthcoming with the oft-reported details of pregnancy and post-labour life. While she is currently on holiday in Bali with her husband, Miles and two-year-old daughter Luna, she has been sharing updates of her in a bikini for the first time since giving birth in May.

"I guess these just aren't going to go away. This is my new body," she shared in a video on her Instagram stories, before going into more detail after the overwhelmingly positive reaction she received to her honest post.

"Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing," she wrote.

"Also I don’t really call this “body confidence” because I’m not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

Earlier in their trip, she shared a picture of herself wearing her maternity clothes, saying: "I just wanna say I think it’s really cool that maternity pants make it so you can wear them even long time after and they still fit...really well."

Online Editors