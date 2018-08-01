Style Body

Wednesday 1 August 2018

'It can be hard to forget what regular bodies look like' - Chrissy Teigen shares pictures of her 'mom bod'

Chrissy Teigen with her baby son Miles, left, and showing off her stretch marks, left
Chrissy Teigen with her baby son Miles, left, and showing off her stretch marks, left
Chrissy Teigen shared a picture of her stretch marks
Chrissy Teigen with baby son Miles. Picture: Instagram
Chrissy Teigen with baby son Miles. Picture: Instagram
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna. Picture: Instagram
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Chrissy Teigen has once again proven to be a bastion of common sense and body positivity in an overly filtered online world.

The Sports Illustrated model (32) recently welcomed her second child with husband John Legend - a son Miles - and is famously forthcoming with the oft-reported details of pregnancy and post-labour life. While she is currently on holiday in Bali with her husband, Miles and two-year-old daughter Luna, she has been sharing updates of her in a bikini for the first time since giving birth in May.

"I guess these just aren't going to go away. This is my new body," she shared in a video on her Instagram stories, before going into more detail after the overwhelmingly positive reaction she received to her honest post.

"Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing," she wrote.

"Also I don’t really call this “body confidence” because I’m not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

Earlier in their trip, she shared a picture of herself wearing her maternity clothes, saying: "I just wanna say I think it’s really cool that maternity pants make it so you can wear them even long time after and they still fit...really well."

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section