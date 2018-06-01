Bella Hadid says she's 'scared' of cosmetic surgery: 'I wouldn't want to mess up my face'

Model Bella Hadid claims she has never had any cosmetic surgery over fears she would "mess up" her face.

Bella (21), alongside her older sister Gigi (22), is one of the most prominent models in the world with a career most would kill for, including lucrative contracts with Dior Beauty, Moschino and countless others. In an interview with InStyle, she denies ever getting injections or going under the knife and she would "do a scan of my face" to prove anyone wrong.

"People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face," she told the magazine. "People think I’m very confident, but I really had to learn how to be."

Bella Hadid walks the Runway at Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 13, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Despite her young age, Bella has been accustomed to the spotlight since her teenage years, having first appeared alongside her mother Yolanda on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her father Mohamed, Yolanda's ex-husband, also makes numerous reality tv appearances. She says she was "always self conscious" about body growing up, but is learning to love herself. "I had a small waist and big hips and was kind of chubby. I love them now, but I was always self-conscious of my hips, whereas my sister had a six-pack and was very athletic. And I thought I had such a weird face. I remember very distinctly getting bullied because of my features," she said.

Bella said she went through a "serious depression" last year, which she believes stems from being bullied when she was younger, which has equipped her to tackle trolling on social media that comes with her line of work. "It’s taken me a long time to learn not to listen. I turn my phone off and remember that the people around me are the only ones whose opinions I really care about. Why would I read those comments? They are usually coming more for my character than for my face, which is more hurtful," she explained.

Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid attend Sportmax And Teen Vogue Celebrate The Fall/Winter 2014 Collection on October 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Adding: "I want to write to them, 'If you’re going through something, I want to be there for you. There’s obviously something deeper going on'. I know it’s not about me personally. We all have our stuff to overcome, and that’s what I want to preach to the kids these days."

Online Editors