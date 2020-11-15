Beauty: Triona McCarthy urges you to make the most of WFH with the beauty treatments you can do while you type

Working from home has never looked so good. Our resident beauty expert has tips and tricks to keep you looking and feeling fabulous.

The trick

Are you heading into the third or fourth week of a gel nail mani, meaning it's halfway up your nails and you've nothing to remove with? Simply paint over your nails with a similar colour nail polish until you get a chance to get some acetone.

I've been working from home for years, and by now I think I've gotten it down to a fine art. They say you shouldn't work from bed but my boffice (bed/office) is where I get some of my best ideas.

If I'm not there, you'll find me in my work-in wardrobe. And while, in recent months, some of us have found the perfect WFH solution, others might still be rotating from bed to desk to kitchen table. All I can say is: you do you, boo. Wherever you feel most productive is the winner, right?

Anyway, I'm all about turning tough situations into positives, so I've been using all this extra time at home to press reset on my beauty regimens.

I've been letting my skin, hair and nails breathe, but still experimenting with rejuvenating and restorative lotions and potions that will help me get 2021 off to a good start.

As a beauty journalist who is primarily WFH, this means I'm totally down with all the beauty tricks we can utilise while getting stuff done - whether that's a hair mask during a meeting or teeth whitening while typing.

So, this week is all about WFH and supporting brands from home, too.

Step into my boffice, baby.

The trend: Buy Irish

Supporting Irish brands is so easy when products such as LanaiBlo exist. I love their hairdryer, above, €99.99, with its extra-long cord, because sometimes a socket isn't always placed next to a mirror. Match this with the lightweight design and this is a dream to use. It comes in a selection of colours including festive rose gold and chrome. Fancy some personalisation? Then the dryer is €114.99 and an ideal Christmas gift to yourself or a friend.

See lanaiblo.com

The tools

I'm always banging on about buying the best brushes you can afford. You actually save money by spending on good tools, as they can make mass-market products behave like a million bucks! Repeat after me: fabulous make-up is one part products, one part practice and two parts tools. Make-up artist Paula Callan has created the perfect line of professional brushes. Paula Callan Brush Set Collection, below, from €90, comes in a delightful dove grey colour. See paulacallanartistry.ie

The treatment: Feeling blue

The blue light emitted from our phone and laptop screens, aka High Energy Visible light (HEV), is a major culprit when it comes to pre-mature aging and pigmentation.

Luckily, Neelu of Neelu's Beauty Salon is a pro when it comes to, eh, facing these skin concerns. Her Lumi Light Treatment, €300, instantly acts on the fibroblasts, the skin cells that contribute to the production of collagen working to decrease dark pigmentation spots and even out skin tone like social media Kween Chrissy Teigan, pictured.

Neelu's Beauty Salon, Liffey St, Dublin 1, tel: (01) 280-6742

Sunday Indo Life Magazine