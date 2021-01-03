Beauty: Triona McCarthy on the new less-is-more 'skip-care' routine

If only our troubles lasted as long as our New Year's resolutions, right? It's the same old trope every year, the pressure we can put on ourselves when it comes to sticking to resolutions and the guilt we can feel if we fail.

Well, I reckon we should put a stop to it once and for all this year; 2020 was no ordinary year, so the only resolution I'm making for 2021 is to remain kind to myself and others. It should be an easy one to keep up and the pay-off can only be positive. I'm all love and light this week!

Anyway, I'm a big believer in new beauty routines being so important when it comes to being kind to ourselves. So, if we do want a few more resolutions, I always think taking something on is much easier (and a lot more fun) than giving something up.

January is a great month to focus on any new beauty regimen, be it through taking supplements, removing our make-up religiously or keeping our nails neat. My advice would be to perfect one first before taking on too much all at once. Your body will thank you for it and you're much more likely to keep it up. Happy new you! ⬤

The trend: Skipcare to the rescue

Fenty Skin moisturiser

Fenty Skin moisturiser

Skipcare is the big new beauty trend for 2021. And no, it doesn't mean skipping skincare, it means using a minimal amount of products that multi-task. I feel it's a reaction to the complicated skincare made popular by the 10-step Korean-style regime. #aintnobodygottimeforthat

A more minimalist approach to skincare still gets the job done but is kinder to the environment and suits busy lifestyles better. I use a select number of powerful products that offer a multitude of skin benefits without sacrificing any efficacy. Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, above right, €34 (refill, €29), selected Boots stores and Harvey Nichols Dundrum, is a moisturiser and sunscreen in one. It's lightweight, oil-free, and invisible on all skin tones with its subtle pink hue. It deals with dehydration, discolouration, and dark spots, and is make-up-friendly - so there's no pilling or flashback - and finally, it's refillable.

The talk: Capsule collection

Hush and Hush skin capsules

Hush and Hush skin capsules

January is like the Monday of months - eugh! So let's power through and up your supplement game with luxury beauty skincare brand Hush & Hush. Its just-launched SkinCapsule collection has three supplements that target different age-related skin issues: hydration, brightening and clearing. It's brought to us by Marc and Janna Ronert of Image Skincare, so you know you're in good hands. The supplements are made with plant-based ingredients, and are vegan and gluten-free.

Hydration is important when it's cold out, so I'd suggest SkinCapsule Hydrate+, above, €65, to start with. This includes vitamin C, vegan fermented hyaluronic acid and Korean red ginseng. If your skin is on the dry side, this supplement will work from the inside out and increase hydration noticeably in about two weeks. See hushandhush.ie. Always consult your GP before taking supplements

The tools

Cryocicles

Cryocicles

I often use the words 'gym' and 'cry' in the same sentence… but this time it's different! Cryocicles by Skin Gym, above, €58.04, are sealed tubes made of artisanal glass containing cold liquid - no sweating required - yay! After they've spent a little time in the freezer, use them in rolling motions across your face and neck for two to six minutes, for a cooling, soothing facial massage. Finally, the kinda gym I can get on board with! They're available from Brown Thomas, see brownthomas.com

The treatment: New 'do, new you

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

As if I needed another excuse to pop to Harvey Nicks in Dundrum - a new sustainable hair salon has just opened its eco-friendly doors. With interiors that are 98pc upcycled, you'll find H by Gareth Bromell on the ground floor.

The beautiful sustainable space is home to two private shampooing rooms and a hair bar that can seat up to four people at a time. All of the beauty partners are cruelty-free, and free from sulphates, parabens, glycol and gluten, while the packaging is 100pc recyclable. Even the towels are biodegradable. How much more sustainable can you get?

Gareth, who is originally from Limerick, has worked in Los Angeles, New York, London and Paris for more than 20 years. He has collaborated with the likes of Alexander McQueen, Gucci and Roberto Cavalli, as well as a ton of A-listers, including Gwynnie and Taylor Swift, pictured.

Safe to say, if you're going to start the new year off with a new 'do, don't cut any corners and go to a pro like Gareth - you won't regret it. To book an appointment, see hbygarethbromell.com or call Harvey Nichols Dundrum, tel: (01) 291-0488

Sunday Indo Life Magazine