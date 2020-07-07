Beauty: Triona McCarthy jumps in feet first

From the tip of your nose, to the tip of your toes, beauty expert Triona McCarthy has got you sorted

Most wanted

I work with TanOrganic, a self-tan which is made wholly from natural and organic ingredients, and is certified by EcoCert. I jumped on the clean-beauty train a few years ago - since I had my babies, I suppose.

Expand Close Tan Organic self tan dark mousse bottle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tan Organic self tan dark mousse bottle

The new TanOrganic Self-Tan Dark Mousse, above, €34.99, see tanorganic.com, glides on with an instant food-based colour, and develops into the darkest shade yet while hydrating the skin with aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and argan oil. Best of all, there's no smell.

At home grooming

Expand Close Ellie Goulding FilmMagic / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ellie Goulding

While the days of testing lipsticks on the back of your hand are gone, there's still so much fun to be had, as I found out on a trip to the Beauty Hub, which you'll find on arnotts.ie. Twenty-five new and innovative brands have been added, brought to us by Kathy Murray, the beauty buying director who has noticed a huge surge in requests for at-home beauty and grooming solutions since the Covid-19 crisis began.

Skin Gym, a favourite of pop star Ellie Goulding, pictured above, is now available. Its range of Instagram-worthy tools give a face workout from the comfort of home. Then there's Tria, the multi-award-winning brand, offering a permanent, at-home laser hair-removal solution. There's also Olaplex, the legendary hair-care brand, and Legology, for, yes you guessed it, your legs. Get them all in store, or see arnotts.ie

Future beauty

Expand Close Mugler Angel Nova / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mugler Angel Nova

"Today was tomorrow yesterday," is something I've said a lot this year!

It is a fundamental law of the universe: time passes.

Leading me on nicely to Mugler Angel Nova, above, from €65, arnotts.ie; boots.ie and at independent pharmacies nationwide. It's the newest star in the Mugler fragrance universe.

Looking to the future, the clever clogs at Mugler are 'upcycling' by combining classic distillation with bio-technological innovation, for a more environmentally friendly approach to fragrance. The unique process produces a supernatural rose and a new scent. Intrigued? I know you really want to try it now, dontcha?

Triona's trick

Curly-haired girls, you're going to love this!

If you can't find your diffuser to dry your hair, simply use a sieve - or strainer, as Will calls it.

Poisition your blow dryer under the sieve and blow-dry on a low heat for the cutest curls.

Cult product

Fabulous Kate Moss is, at 46, still giving the basic b*tches a run for their money - remember her in that video with Marc Jacobs?

Kate revealed her favourite SPF is La Roche-Posay Anthelios Fluid SPF 50+, left, €19.50, meagherpharmacy.ie; mccabespharmacy.ie. She likes it because "you can wear it under make-up".

It glides on and doesn't leave any white residue and, as Kate says, foundation goes on really well straight afterwards.

Triona's top trends

I might lie in bed, cringing over what I said Might have been a year ago, but I can't let it go I love that line from Extra Introvert, the latest single from Dott - my sister Anna's band. It's a song about social anxiety, something I think we all have a bit of lately since the lockdown measures have eased off.

Expand Close CND Shellac Nauti Nautical / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CND Shellac Nauti Nautical

Who else found getting ready to go back out to 'the outside world' a bit of a chore after becoming used to all-day pyjamas and completely pared-back beauty?

One thing I've found is that nothing cheers me up more than my fingers and toes dipped in a delightful new colour. It gives me such a lift, for just a few quid and a few minutes work (now that I've got so much better at doing my own nails - one thing to be thankful for from lockdown!)

First of all, I remove all the old nail polish completely, then I clip and file my nails - I like them quite short, as they are easier to take care of.

I like to fill a dish with warm water and add my favourite aromatherapy oils, and Epsom salts - sometimes, I even add a little milk to the warm water as the lactic acid in the milk loosens dead skin.

If you have hairy toes - you Hobbit, you - shave or wax them now!

Then go colour crazy with the new range from CND Shellac Nauti Nautical, above. The limited-edition blue colour, Down By The Bae, €14.95, is summer in a bottle.

Expand Close CND Vinylux Long Wear Top Coat / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CND Vinylux Long Wear Top Coat

Pop the CND Vinylux Long Wear Top Coat, above, €16.95, over it and your polish will last a whole week.

Sunday Independent