Beauty: Triona McCarthy introduces us to the 'glitch hair' treatment

'I asked her if she believed in love, and she smiled and said it was her most elaborate method of self-harm."

Oooh!

That Benedict Smith quote always gets me straight in the heart and I thought of it recently when I woke with a bright-red face, having failed to RTFI (read the flipping instructions) on a face cream.

I am quite self-destructive, you see, even when it comes to my beauty routine! I seem to self-sabotage just when things seem to be going, eh, smoothly. Nothing worse than being your own worst enemy, eh?

Whether it's a feeling of not being 'good enough' or not deserving something, I often struggle to get out of my own way.

So today's lesson, folks, is to practise a bit more self-love, even when it comes to your skincare!

Having a skincare routine is a simple way to show yourself some love - self-care is never selfish. So buy the dream cream, SPF yourself and spritz yourself crazy. And RTFI!

"If you can't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?"

Can I get an amen? l

The trick

Did you know that salt has antibacterial powers and can pull oil from pores? Simply mix a teaspoon of good-quality sea salt with water to form a paste. Dot it on a spot and leave for an hour before rinsing off. Make sure not to scrub - the paste is abrasive, so remove it gently.

The trend

Gorgeous glitch

I was deep into some beauty research online the other week when I came across 'glitch hair' - and I am convinced it's going to be one of the biggest hair trends of 2021. Glitch, or prism as it's also called, is nothing if not a breath of fresh (h)air. Think Billie Eilish's neon-green roots dialled up a few notches. I'm obsessed with it, seeing as we all need a little excitement in our lives right now. Thin stripes of UV-reactive dye are applied to the hair horizontally and then the edges are blended to create a rainbow effect, which also glows under ultraviolet light. Apparently, the trend originated in Moscow, and was inspired by a rainbow sticker. My guess is that it's only a matter of time until it reaches Irish shores. Right, who's going first? Form an orderly queue.

The talk

Let us spray

Whoever smelled it, dealt it.

Hee hee!

Expand Close Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum

Well, if you smelled of the new Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum, above, from €116, brownthomas.com - the most potent version yet - you wouldn't mind 'fessing up, because this is a very feminine scent that is also woody, spicy and floral. It's been described as "very feminine but with a touch of the masculine", which makes me laugh. Does that mean a woman who has a moustache but shaves it off or wears boxer shorts under her lacy dress? I dunno!

So, go on. Supply it. And don't deny it.

OK, I'll stop making no sense (or scents) and tell you about all the other new fragrance launches on my spray-dar (sorry!) this week.

Can't make up your mind about which scent to go for? The fragrances in Atelier Cologne's Perfume Palette gift set, €40, ateliercologne.com, contain cologne absolue - pure perfume - and the set is the perfect way to discover your favourite fruity or floral fragrance from the range, be it Orange Sanguine, Iris Rebelle, Pacific Lime or something else - there are 10 scents in all. They're ideal for your handbag, so you can take your time, test them out and you'll find 'the one' within these 2ml sprays, for sure.

My Way, below, from €62, is a new fragrance from Giorgio Armani. It's a bright, white floral fragrance that's committed to sustainability. The packaging is made from recyclable materials and the bottle can be refilled again and again. This has led to the preservation of 650 hectares of Malagasy rainforest, so the perfume achieves carbon neutrality. Pretty cool, eh?

Expand Close My Way / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp My Way

Next up is a new collection of special editions from Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle. To celebrate the brand's 20-year anniversary and the 32 perfumes created so far, the new collection includes two travel sets, starting from €170, that feature a selection of three perfumes for gals and guys. They are the perfect size for any last-minute holidaying in Ireland (I'll tryto avoid the S word). I particularly love the discovery coffret, €45, as it lets you play around with 12 scents from the collection before committing to your favourite.

Finally, following in his daughter Zoë's footsteps, Lenny Kravitz is the new ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beaute Y, from €64. This scent is modern and luxurious with a bit of an edge that represents a daring side. It may just be dark and deep enough as we approach winter.

The tools

Expand Close All-in-one limited-edition palette / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp All-in-one limited-edition palette

Every time Irish MUA Suzie O'Neill launches something new in her Ayu make-up range, it goes straight to the top of the Irish beauty charts! Her latest all-in-one limited-edition palette, €50, ayu.ie, has everything you need for eyes, face and cheeks in one perfect package. It's available in two colourways, Perfect Hue and Iconic, pictured.

The treatment

Local beauty

Expand Close Tyra Banks WireImage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tyra Banks

Now, more than ever, it's so important to support local businesses, so I've been seeking out salons on my doorstep in Dublin. Selena's Beauty Spa - @selenasbeautyspa - is a great new spot in Ranelagh that specialises in all things eyes: brows, lashes... perfect for all the 'smizing' we're doing with our masks on. Tyra Banks, pictured, would be proud. Sangita, formerly of Shavata in Harvey Nichols in Dundrum, is the Kween of threading, and has developed a new Covid-19-friendly technique that involves no oral contact (traditionally, the thread was held in the therapist's mouth). I've been popping in for brow maintenance, manicures and pedis, and I can attest that they definitely do service with a smize.

Sunday Independent