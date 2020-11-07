| 5.3°C Dublin

All dragged up... and nowhere to go – how Ireland’s drag artists are maintaining glamour during lockdown

With pubs and clubs closed and live shows cancelled, Ireland’s drag scene is facing an uncertain future. While some artists are embracing online performances, others have been using the time to hone their makeup skills or host virtual beauty tutorials. They’ve been rediscovering everyday glamour, too, while resolutely resisting a world that is more sweatpants than sequins

Freelance makeup artist and drag queen Michael Ryan as alter ego Pixie Woo Expand

Freelance makeup artist and drag queen Michael Ryan as alter ego Pixie Woo

Katie Byrne Email

Before the pandemic struck, drag queen Enda McGrattan was performing in Dublin gay bar and nightclub The George week in, week out. As the host of long-running drag night Witchy Wednesdays, Enda’s drag persona, Veda, brought high-octane glamour and a riot of colour to the stage each week. Now, with pubs and clubs closed and live shows cancelled, Enda is reimagining his work as a drag artist, while resisting a world that is more sweatpants than sequins.

“It feels strange,” he admits. “I have a bit of a beard, which is unheard of, but it hasn’t stopped me from getting glam — quite the opposite. When you’re doing that kind of makeup three times a week and you’re wearing that many outfits, it becomes like work and the good thing about the lockdown is rediscovering everyday glamour that’s just for me, that doesn’t take two hours.”

Enda is one of hundreds of Irish drag artists — and thousands of Irish artists — facing an uncertain future. With the live events industry at a standstill, the drag scene has moved online. And while some drag artists are working just as hard, or even harder, with Zoom shows and Instagram Lives, others are taking the time to find fresh inspiration, experiment with their look and bring a soupçon of drag into their everyday lives.

