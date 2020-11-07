All dragged up... and nowhere to go – how Ireland’s drag artists are maintaining glamour during lockdown

Before the pandemic struck, drag queen Enda McGrattan was performing in Dublin gay bar and nightclub The George week in, week out. As the host of long-running drag night Witchy Wednesdays, Enda’s drag persona, Veda, brought high-octane glamour and a riot of colour to the stage each week. Now, with pubs and clubs closed and live shows cancelled, Enda is reimagining his work as a drag artist, while resisting a world that is more sweatpants than sequins.

“It feels strange,” he admits. “I have a bit of a beard, which is unheard of, but it hasn’t stopped me from getting glam — quite the opposite. When you’re doing that kind of makeup three times a week and you’re wearing that many outfits, it becomes like work and the good thing about the lockdown is rediscovering everyday glamour that’s just for me, that doesn’t take two hours.”

Enda is one of hundreds of Irish drag artists — and thousands of Irish artists — facing an uncertain future. With the live events industry at a standstill, the drag scene has moved online. And while some drag artists are working just as hard, or even harder, with Zoom shows and Instagram Lives, others are taking the time to find fresh inspiration, experiment with their look and bring a soupçon of drag into their everyday lives.

“I think people are very appreciative at the moment when they see a bit of glamour,” says Enda. “A friend of mine, Mx Justin Vivienne Bond, always says that ‘glamour is resistance’. And that’s my mantra at the moment.

“There is no pressure to dress up right now and that’s what makes it more of an act of defiance and more of a celebration. We’ve been doing a few photo shoots and people are coming out of their houses and standing on their steps and watching what we’re doing, and being really supportive in a way that I never, ever experienced before.”

Belfast-born drag artist Chris Rowan, aka Miss Bunny O’Hare, also saw his livelihood disappear overnight. This is the first time in his life as a drag queen that he hasn’t been working steadily.

“There’s a part of me that’s OK with not having to get into drag every single week but that was certainly at the beginning of all of this and that was when we thought there was only going to be one lockdown,” he says.

Chris has kept busy with a series of DIY duet videos, created with friend and fellow drag queen Rory O’Neill (Panti Bliss). At the start of the first lockdown, they filmed their scenes separately and Panti spliced the videos together to make it look like they were in the same room. They’ve since rented a room and turned it into a studio.

Like many drag artists, Chris has been using the downtime to discover new makeup brands and techniques. He’s a recent convert of Black-owned beauty brand, Juvia’s Place.

“Their emphasis is on getting brilliant matches for darker skin tones. And their palettes are absolutely stunning and really cheap for what you’re getting. Panti has been robbing them off me when we’re getting ready in the dressing room.”

He’s also been playing around with a new brow technique. “For a good few years there, drag queens were all obsessed with doing the ombre brow — that was very big and now everyone has stopped doing that. They’re now trying to do the feather hairs to make it look like you’ve had microblading done. Everything is a lot brighter on the eyes and a lot softer on the brows. And I’m so glad that the big, gorgeous Brooke Shields brow is back. Everyone looks great with it.”

Of course, while makeup trends change with time, classics never go out of style.

“I haven’t deviated from the red lip,” says Chris. “I did a competition in Dublin to get my job in Panti Bar and it was the one piece of advice that I got from Panti: ‘You’re on stage, you need a red lip’. Everybody says MAC’s ‘Ruby Woo’ is perfect but I love the Balm’s ‘Devoted’ and YSL liquid lipsticks — they’re gorgeous.”

Enda, too, is a life-long devotee of one particular shade of red: MAC’s ‘Lady Danger’. “I buy it for friends and I buy it for myself and I really only do a red or a dark purple or a dark pink. I can’t do pale lips when I’m in drag. I just don’t feel finished.”

A strong lip is the order of the day when Enda hosts the online version of Witchy Wednesdays, but he likes to wear day-to-day makeup, too, especially around the eyes now that face masks are a necessity. “I’m using the Urban Decay Stoned Vibes palette and it’s got a hell of a lot of reflective, gritty shine in it, as if you were to crush a sequin dress in a blender.

“If you’re an average-looking person like I am but you have pretty eyes, now’s your moment,” he laughs.

Lockdown has also given drag artists a chance to check out online beauty tutorials, or create some of their own content. Self-described “bedroom queen” Dylan Jordan hosted an online drag makeup masterclass in April, and found an unlikely muse in his mother.

Freelance makeup artist and drag queen Michael Ryan (aka Pixie Woo) started offering one-to-one online makeup tutorials. “A lot of younger drag queens got in contact, as well as girls who wanted to learn about drag makeup,” he says. “A lot of girls are drag fans now because of RuPaul’s Drag Race, so we took their favourite drag looks and tailored it to their face.

“I also had some trans people who were starting out their transition and who were starting from a base level with makeup. For a lot of trans people, leaving the house for the first time is a daunting experience so being able to do it one-to-one, from the privacy of your own bedroom, really helps.”

Dublin-based drag queen and TV presenter Paul Ryder (aka RuPaul Ryder) says makeup application was never his strong point, but he’s become much better at it over the last few months.

“At the start of lockdown, for my birthday, my boyfriend turned a studio out the back into my very own glam room,” he says. “It has a gorgeous big mirror and everything I need. So I just sit out there and if I see something I want to try, I check out a tutorial and I upskill on it.”

Paul has used the downtime to master brow-blocking and winged eyeliner and perfect his foundation technique. Like a lot of drag artists, he uses a few different shades of Kryolan TV Paint Stick to contour and highlight his face. The range provides great coverage, he says, but it tends to cake around his nose. The trick, he recently discovered, is to use MAC Studio Fix foundation on the nose and under-eye area, and TV Paint Stick on the rest of his face. “I’m overjoyed to have learned that little trick,” he says, “because it was knocking my confidence when I was doing drag or TV work.”

Others are taking artistic inspiration from world history and culture. “I feel like when you cover up most of your face with a mask then your inspiration is more to the East,” says Enda.

“I’ve always been a little bit partial to something on the forehead, like a bindi or a jewel, and maybe I’ve been indulging in a little bit of a Hare Krishna vibration. I was using a little wood paint to make a little white dot and adding a little bit of gold glitter to give it a bit of an Eastern twist. It was just for my own amusement and I’ve been trying not to do anything that is direct cultural appropriation — just doing my own messy version.”

John Mangru, who recently graduated from Fashion Design in NCAD, has been exploring the Renaissance period. “The men back then were more flamboyant than the women,” he says. “They spent more time on their hair, curling it or whatever, and they wore more jewellery because it was seen as a sign of wealth, elegance and higher status.”

John isn’t a drag artist but he likes to show his feminine side in the avant-garde DIY shoots he posts on Instagram. “I love long hair and I love makeup and I don’t think one should be for a man or a woman,” he says.

Lockdown gave people like John an opportunity to raise the bar and experiment with different looks. It was much the same for drag king Mia Campbell (aka Phil T Gorgeous), who connected with New Generation Camera Club, an amateur photography group, when pubs and clubs closed their doors.

“They rent studio space and they have models come in and photographers get to practise their skills,” she explains. “I started taking part in that more often because I loved what they were generating and it gave me a chance to branch out and do a few different looks that I didn’t necessarily get a chance to do.”

Mia continued to do online shows every week for the first four or five months of the pandemic. “I didn’t know how reliant I was on it to feel like I wasn’t just existing,” she says. “It’s as much a creative outlet as it is a social outlet as it is a self-expressive outlet.”

For Darragh Hughes (aka Lavender), drag provides a form of escapism, that’s more important than ever during lockdown. “We have a much smaller world than we’ve ever had before in terms of the four walls we’re within,” says Darragh, who recently launched new alternative drag night BEND. “But I can go into my bathroom which has its beauty station, and once I’ve covered my brows and I’ve shaved, I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Well, we could do anything now’.”

BEND recently hosted its first show on Zoom, and while the move to online presents some challenges, there are also some unexpected boons, says Darragh.

“In real life, the audience sees every inch of you. Online, you can do it from the waist up. I don’t know how many queens have done [online] lip syncs where they’re just wearing their Crocs!”

Like everyone working in the arts and entertainment industry, drag artists have been forced to adapt to new circumstances and find new outlets for self-expression. And while they’re continuing to bring the glitz and glamour to online audiences, they’re also catching up on some rest and giving their skin a chance to breathe.

“This is the first time in four years that I’ve been able to give myself and my skin a break,” says Paul. “Drag queens and entertainers in the public eye get sent a lot of stuff from brands and we feel the pressure to put it on our faces to see what it’s like. So over the last few months I’ve really honed in on a skincare routine and the money I spent on drag, I now spend on my skin.”

Paul now follows a strict morning and evening skincare routine, which he boosts with the occasional cosmetic tweak. “I was due to get my Botox done so I had it done two weeks [before the second lockdown] and I decided, hell, we’ll get the lips done too. So everything was done in one go and now I’m sitting at home with beautiful lips and a shiny forehead!”

Others are taking a more low-maintenance approach. Chris doesn’t wear makeup when he’s not performing but he finds that fragrance — specifically Richard E Grant’s Jack — lifts his spirits. “It’s kind of masculine, kind of feminine, in the way that Tom Ford does, but very unusual. If I need a boost, I put that on.”

John says a little bit of eye makeup can change his mood. “Take today, it’s gloomy and it’s raining and I just don’t want to go outside or do anything. To brighten my day, I’m going to do a dramatic eye.”

It’s different for everyone and it just goes to show that drag doesn’t necessarily have to mean theatrical makeup and outré outfits. In the simplest sense, explains Enda, it’s a tool for self-affirmation that anyone can tap into.

“Drag is a tool that queer people have used for a long time, and a tool that all people could use to empower themselves,” he says. “If you feel like you’re in a funk or you’ve lost your way, you look at drag and think, ‘I can be who I decide to be’. And that’s who you really are. It’s not about becoming someone else. It’s about becoming more of yourself.

“If you dress up and you don’t give up and you just get on with it, it will lift your spirits for sure.”