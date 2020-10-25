Beauty: Triona McCarthy highlights products with pink power for breast cancer awarness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but I'm vocal all year round about the importance of checking your breasts. Early diagnosis is vital and saves lives. You'll find me on Instagram reminding mná na hÉireann that mammogramming your boobs is more important than Instagramming them. The pandemic means mammograms are difficult to access at the mo, so self-checking is even more important!

My story, on these very pages, about my sister Tricia's battle with breast cancer meant that lots of ladies, including Paula McClean and Orlagh Winters, got themselves checked - and I'm thrilled to say that both women are healthy and happy-out today. Recently, a lady got in touch to say she had booked a mammogram having seen me have one on my Instagram stories. That lady has breast cancer and is currently having treatment.

I feel a cancer diagnosis is a health crisis and an identity crisis. I remember my sister Tricia's oncologist preparing her for side-effects like nausea, but not for her nails falling off. Self-care is never selfish and beauty isn't vacuous. Beauty was a welcome distraction and one of the ways that I became useful during my sister Tricia's many rounds of chemo.

The trick

If you're carving pumpkins with the kids this spooky season, buy an extra one to make a nourishing and moisturising Halloween hair mask. Just puree the flesh of a quarter of a pumpkin and mix it with 2 tablespoons of honey and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.

Max white

With a name like Max White, my son is destined to be a dentist, isn't he? He was all about flossing - but maybe that was the dance move, now that I think of it!

Anyhoo, flossing is something we all should be doing more of. I get it: it can be hard to keep on top of our skincare and other night-time routines.

So, Dr Lisa Creaven and Dr Vanessa Creaven, the dentists behind Spotlight Oral Care have just launched a Water Flosser , left, 89.95. It works to fight tooth decay, keep your pearlies white and removes nasty stuff from under the gum line. Recommended for use before brushing, the flosser has three operating modes and is super compact and cordless, so you can take it on your next stay-cay. Yay!

spotlightoralcare.com

The talk: Pink picks

Seeing as it's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I always think it's a great time to stock up on beauty buys from brands who are contributing to this very important cause. I am so proud to work with Irish brand TanOrganic as an ambassador, because €1 from all their sales on tanorganic.com this month will be going to Look Good Feel Better. This charity provides skincare, beauty and confidence-building classes free to anyone going through cancer treatment. Due to Covid-19, classes are currently available virtually online or being held remotely. This is a very worthy project - and you can be the reason that they are able to continue their great work. Best of all, TanOrganic's products are perfectly safe to use during chemo. I adore the Self Tan Mousse, above right, €34.99, for a healthy glow.

I don't need much of an excuse to spritz some Jo Malone London, but I was delighted to learn that a whopping €25 from every sale of Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, €112, will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Well impressed!

And here's a chance to bring your night-time regimen up a level. Estee Lauder has a limited-edition Advanced Night Repair serum, right, €95, which reduces the appearance of ageing skin caused by environmental factors. Twenty percent of the purchase price will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

I love how ghd's platinum +, €209, is so savvy that it recognises the thickness of your hair and adjusts the heat to suit. Even better, ghd is donating €10 from every sale of its platinum + to the Irish Cancer Society. So, if you haven't upgraded your iron yet, this pink version can be picked up at Peter Mark. Win-win.

Did you know that Dr Brinkenhoff, the brains behind RevitaLash, developed this Advanced Lash Conditioner, below, €106.80, to help his wife feel beautiful during her fight against metastatic breast cancer? It was never created with the intention to sell to the public - but thankfully it is available to all of us now. For every product sold, €2 will go to charity, and, if used religiously, your lashes will look stronger, longer and fuller.

I'm social distancing from my fridge to help flatten my own curve - eye roll - so my new hobby is using this Happy Scalp Brush, right, €9.99, globalbeauty.ie, to keep my hands occupied. (Did you know there is 'pie' in 'occuPIEd'?) Anyhoo, this exfoliates the scalp and increases blood circulation while spreading your hair's natural oils evenly throughout.

The treatment: Space out

Nasa has gone from space to face, with the Byonik Laser Cellular Rejuvenation Facial touted as the facial of 2020 - and Denise van Outen, pictured right, is a big fan. Naturally, I had to pop into Sophia Woods' clinic in Ranelagh to give it a go. The clever technology, based on Nasa research, syncs with your heartbeat. It uses a combination of laser and NIR light, with the intelligence of pulse-triggered tech, to plump and clear the skin, by targeting cells with hyaluronic acid. It might sound harsh but it's really gentle and there's no downtime, so I could go about my day as normal. The treatment takes 45-60 minutes depending on your skin type. Byonik Laser Cellular Rejuvenation Facial, €180. Find Sophia Woods' clinic at Yoga Dublin, 28a Dartmouth Road, Ranelagh, D6

