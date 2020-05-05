Beauty panel: there are many types of face masks on our mind right now

At time of writing, the jury remains out on whether the wearing of face masks will help in the war on the virus, but we're here to applaud another kind of mask.

The kind that assists in the plan to emerge from lockdown with the best skin ever. Unlike some lockdown plans - painting the kitchen, building a rockery, knitting a prison for the kids - this one is quite achievable. It's a mission that requires time, but not too much of it, and a level of thought that is manageable at the moment.

Masks are a quick fix, and use of one several times a week is now something you can attend to. You can even go mad and use one during the day, while WFH. Getting a hold on eating all the baking, and the mid-week desperation drinking might help too, but for now, let's put our faith in the masks.

Best Overall

GlamGlow Flashmud Reform Mask, €49, see marksandspencer.ie

Expand Close GlamGlow Flashmud Reform Mask / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp GlamGlow Flashmud Reform Mask

Different opinions abound as to whether a vitamin C supplement will help you at this time, but it's no harm to insert some into your skincare routine. Combined in this creamy mask with lactic acid and skin-friendly clays, vitamin C works to gently exfoliate, regulate skin tone and generally brighten. "I like the bonus scrubby bits in this, which you massage into the skin before letting the mask do its magic," said a panellist. "The whole process left me with clear but comfortable skin."

Best Fruit Peel

Ren Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, €42, see renskincare.ie

Expand Close Ren Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ren Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask

We love this brand on The Panel and their recent bumping-up of their green credentials earns them extra points. This mask is excellent for all skin types, particularly those too delicate for scrub-style exfoliants. Acids that occur in papaya, pineapple, lemon and grapes are natural dead-skin gobblers that work in a few minutes, to leave skin radiant and bright, without feeling tight. "I love the smell," said a panellist, "and while the sticky feel takes getting used to, it rinses off cleanly to utterly overhauled skin."

Best Flower Power

Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Repair Mask, €60, see brownthomas.com; arnotts.com

Expand Close Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Repair Mask / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Repair Mask

This new mask takes a two-pronged approach to improving the skin. While some masks target either dehydration or dryness, this goes for both. Hyaluronic acid tackles the dehydration, while extracts of the camellia, a Chanel favourite, contributes lipids and fatty acids to plump and smooth. The texture is a balm that is the waxy side of creamy, with a lightly floral scent. "A fabulous overnight treatment that reminds me of rich night creams of old," said a panellist.

Best Jelly Shot

Trilogy Hydrating Jelly Mask, €23.95, see cloud10beauty.com

Expand Close Trilogy Hydrating Jelly Mask / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Trilogy Hydrating Jelly Mask

This mask promises to help skin that is dry, dehydrated and dull, all of which chime with the lockdown complexion. Stress, of course, is also contributing to troubled skin, and ingredients of hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and the Trilogy hero, rosehip oil, all help to soothe as they hydrate. Use it as a wipe-off quick fix or leave on overnight for a big drink. "I love the jelly-like texture and the instant cooling effect," said a panellist. "And I adore the way it plumps out my skin in the space of 10 minutes. It's a real reset."

Best Hair Care

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Power Mask, €17, pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide

Expand Close L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Power Mask / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp L'Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Power Mask

Everyone knows that lockdown has had consequences for our locks. You may be missing the salon for a proper cut and colour, but best professional advice is to use this time to restore and repair hair. This is an affordable and impressive new mask, aimed at fragile, breakable hair, but suitable for all. "This is far more heavy-duty than a regular conditioner, but didn't leave my hair lank," said a panellist. "I felt that continued use made my hair easier to manage."

Sunday Indo Life Magazine