Bargain hunters set for vintage clothing sale in Dublin where you pay by weight

Bargain hunters could pick up some well-known brands at a fraction of the price at a ‘pay by weight’ vintage clothing sale in Dublin this weekend.

Kilo sales charge by the weight of the clothing, regardless of the brand, and are a great way to find some unique pieces that would otherwise be taken to landfill.

Julia Walsh, Operations Manager at Kilogarm, told Independent.ie: “A kilo sale is a vintage clothing sale, but instead of being priced per piece, they’re priced by weight.

“It makes it a bit more fun, more of a challenge for customers to see how they can figure out the best way to get a bargain.

“Because the clothes are priced by weight, everything will be different. Depending on what you’re looking for and how much you know about vintage, you can really get some good bargains if you look out for the right things.

“Our kilo sales operate at €30 per kilo. That means whatever the weight of your item is, we base the price on it.

“It can work out much cheaper than buying something new in the shops and it can be a chance to get something a bit different.

“When it comes to the quality of the clothes, a lot of vintage clothes are insanely better than buying something new these days,” she added.

Kilogarm host sales around the country and this weekend they’re taking to Dublin with the hopes that shoppers in the capital can find some bargains while shopping sustainably.

“We source our vintage clothing sustainably. Our clothes aren’t donated, we get them ourselves,” Ms Walsh said.

“It’s giving a second or third life to clothes and we’re finding the best pieces we can for our customers.

“We’d have a lot of Nike, Adidas, Fila. Also Napapijri jackets, Levi denim jackets, Wrangler and Lee jeans. We’ve a lot of USA styled t-shirts.

“You might be lucky enough to find a designer piece here or there, we’ve seen people find a Burberry shirt or an Armani jacket.

“If you’re looking to get as much as you can for €30, you’d be looking at a few t-shirts, a few patterned shirts, anything light like tracksuit bottoms or shorts. You could get an outfit for a kilo.

“A denim jacket would probably weigh a kilo. A fleece, jumper, sweatshirt, or hoodie, you could get three or four of those for €30. Every item is different,” Ms Walsh added.

Kilogarm will be holding their sale in Dublin’s Morrison Hotel from 10am until 4pm this Saturday. Early bird access tickets are €2 and allow entry in the first hour. All other tickets are free