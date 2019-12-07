Bairbre Power... Out and about

Effusive hugs, elaborate gúnas and expertly applied smokey eyes are all intrinsic parts of the annual Image Businesswoman of the Year Awards. Traditionally a big-ticket night on the Irish social scene, it’s not all about serious networking on the evening — but there was a lot of it going on!

High-achievers in the room of more than 800 women were Pamela Quinn, MD of global logistics giant Kuehne + Nagel, pictured with Clodagh Edwards, CEO of Image Publications.

The Maynooth-based fashion designer Laura Jayne Halton looked absolutely incredible in her red gown, exuding old Hollywood glamour, and was photographed with nominee Lorraine Butler, MD of CPM Ireland. Lorraine was wearing a bespoke black velvet column gown trimmed with lace, which Laura Jayne made for her, and it turned into quite a night of celebrations as Lorraine went on to pick up the coveted CEO of the Year award.

I sat at the Image table with Laura George, who had the widest ‘proud grandmother’ smile as her daughter, Indy Power, had given birth to beautiful Teddy Parsons only the previous day. Congratulations to Indy and her husband, Tom Parsons.

