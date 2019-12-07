Bairbre Power... Out and about
Our resident diarist calls into the best parties and events around the country
Effusive hugs, elaborate gúnas and expertly applied smokey eyes are all intrinsic parts of the annual Image Businesswoman of the Year Awards. Traditionally a big-ticket night on the Irish social scene, it’s not all about serious networking on the evening — but there was a lot of it going on!
High-achievers in the room of more than 800 women were Pamela Quinn, MD of global logistics giant Kuehne + Nagel, pictured with Clodagh Edwards, CEO of Image Publications.
The Maynooth-based fashion designer Laura Jayne Halton looked absolutely incredible in her red gown, exuding old Hollywood glamour, and was photographed with nominee Lorraine Butler, MD of CPM Ireland. Lorraine was wearing a bespoke black velvet column gown trimmed with lace, which Laura Jayne made for her, and it turned into quite a night of celebrations as Lorraine went on to pick up the coveted CEO of the Year award.
I sat at the Image table with Laura George, who had the widest ‘proud grandmother’ smile as her daughter, Indy Power, had given birth to beautiful Teddy Parsons only the previous day. Congratulations to Indy and her husband, Tom Parsons.
Also sitting with us at our table was Alexandra Shulman, former editor of British Vogue, who has just done a collaboration with No7 cosmetics at Boots. Alexandra delivered an inspiring keynote speech in which she outlined the future she wanted to see — “a future with equality, but respect... Not a future where women and men are placed on opposing sides of a battleground. Not a future where women have to be employed because we’re ticking some HR box and fulfilling a quota. But a future where glorious evenings like tonight are a celebration of that equality.”
A roomful of women in red was quite a sight at the ‘Beauty and The Beats’ evening at Lyrath Estate. Dearbháil Kirwan won Best Dressed on the night wearing red and black and is pictured with Denise Brennan, manager of the Oasis Spa at the Kilkenny hotel.
Grapevine
Queen Victoria visited Luttrellstown Castle twice during her reign and a themed afternoon tea in her memory is being served at the historic castle resort in Castleknock every Sunday this month, and on December 23. Pictured at the launch were Nadine Reid and Cathy O'Connor.
Weekend Magazine