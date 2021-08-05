After so many months at home, older women like me have finally learned to like their bodies 

Gloria Steinem may be right about an army of grey-haired women ruling the world. Photo: Getty Images

I wasn’t surprised to read a new study this week that found we are happiest with our bodies after reaching the age of 60.

The researchers reckoned this was the age when people start to value what their bodies can do and how healthy they are, rather than how they look.

I fully agree. And I think lockdown has only added to this sense of liberation.

As a woman staring down the barrel of turning 60, my current favourite quote and one I return to regularly is from the American feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who famously said: “Women get more radical with age. One day an army of grey-haired women may quietly take over the Earth.”

But do women really get more radical with age? Or is it they just don’t have as many fecks to give about other people’s opinions, which makes them seem more radical?

Whatever the answer, the patriarchy definitely fear radical grey-haired women, which is one of the main reasons we have a huge industry built around ‘anti-ageing’.

What better way to keep women from getting ideas about world takeovers and the like than by telling them, at every turn, they must fight ageing. This messaging, which is both overt and subliminal, permeates the lives of older women constantly.

Of course, along with undermining our confidence, these messages are accompanied by all the ‘remedies’ to help us hide our age as we are presented with a huge range of products and procedures to help us ‘stay young’ — a concept as impossible as it is ridiculous.

These messages work not only to make us feel inadequate, and that we have somehow failed, but they also relieve us of our hard-earned cash.

So just when we are at an age when we should be stepping into our rightful power as wise women, we are stripped of our right to appear in the world while simultaneously being relieved of hundreds or thousands of our euros. A clever double whammy of disempowerment.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wrought all kinds of heartache for many of us in a myriad of ways. The last 18 months have been very difficult and, as has been well documented, women have been particularly badly hit.

From a huge rise in the number of so called ‘domestic violence’ incidents to grossly inadequate arrangements for childcare, and to the fact that most of our frontline and essential workers are female, this pandemic has been tougher on women.

But there is an upside for women, one which is only now becoming apparent. Although at first glance it might be a relatively benign and, dare I say, frivolous upside, it could, like long covid, have far reaching consequences.

Women have been changed by the pandemic in ways that just may signal the beginning of a new order in the world and one in which older women are in the ascendency.

The most obvious sign of this change is the very one Ms Steinem referenced when she spoke of grey-haired women. Many of us, including yours truly, ditched the hair dye during the various lockdowns.

For me, it wasn’t a conscious decision. I initially tried to disguise them with a root spray or wide headbands, but the end, I just couldn’t be bothered about the colour of my hair. I wasn’t going anywhere anyway. But much to my surprise, as the silver increased, I liked it.

Why is it that we women accept the fact that silver hair is a negative? For many of us, trying to hold on to our ‘natural’ look decades after the colour has left our hair has meant spending hours and cash every couple of weeks in the hairdressers in the process. Covid revealed to many of us that we have a choice — to dye or not to dye.

So now, as we slowly return to normal, this army of silver-haired women have become visible.

But there’s more — many women have also ditched high heels and make-up. After months of downtime at home, women have learned to like themselves physically; something which previously we assumed was only possible with the help of a ton of product, vertiginous heels and push-up bras. We are quite literally happier now in our own skin.

Many women, especially us older women, feel liberated to be ourselves, to step into our power and to no longer care what you think about how we look. That shouldn’t be radical, but in a patriarchal society, it is.

Silver-haired women are delivering a message to all women. How we look is no one’s business but our own. We need only please ourselves. What the world thinks is of no interest to us.

This is radical. I think Gloria was right. Maybe it is time for the army of grey-haired women to take over the Earth.