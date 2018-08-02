-
A nurse has been crowned this year’s Miss Universe Ireland
Independent.ie
A Donegal nurse has been crowned this year’s Miss Universe Ireland.
https://www.independent.ie/style/a-nurse-has-been-crowned-this-years-miss-universe-ireland-37180025.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37180024.ece/b97ba/AUTOCROP/h342/mu.PNG
- Email
A Donegal nurse has been crowned this year’s Miss Universe Ireland.
Ms Grainne Gallanagh, who works in London, was crowned the winner at Dublin’s Mansion House.
The beauty walked away with over €40,000 in prizes.
She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018.
Online Editors