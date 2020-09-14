‘You have to be a bit of an optimist’: Ringfort Stud owner Derek Veitch on a life breeding champion racehorses

Derek and Gay Veitch with Orangey Red and jockey Pat Smullen, after winning the 6f handicap at Listowel. Picture: Patrick McCann

For a racehorse breeder like Derek Veitch, who runs Ringfort Stud in Co Offaly with his wife Gay, his job comes down to a series of daily decisions that will hopefully culminate in a champion racehorse.

Horse racing is a business but it’s a business that’s also steeped in romance, dreams and the joy of seeing your horse win on the day. Even for industry veterans, the thrill of a win never goes away.

Ringfort Stud made the headlines with recent wins for Miss Amulet and Minzaal at York and one of the most satisfying parts of Derek’s job is seeing the time and work they put into a horse come to fruition.

“There are loads of people who are very good at their job in our industry,” Derek says.

“Some are wealthy, some are not, but they get a kick out of breeding the winner that wins at Ascot or the winner that turns up at the Curragh. It’s still very important that they enjoy that part of it and that’s undoubtedly the most satisfying thing because it justifies everything.

“You have to be a bit of an optimist to be a breeder, I think. And you definitely have to be a bit of a dreamer but those people seem to get attracted to the animal, to the horse.”

Ahead of the event, we spoke to Derek about what’s involved in breeding a champion racehorse.

Breeding champions

Ringfort Stud's Orangey Red wins the 7f fillies race at Fairyhouse. Picture: Patrick McCann

Whatsapp Ringfort Stud’s Orangey Red wins the 7f fillies race at Fairyhouse. Picture: Patrick McCann

Derek got into horse racing through his wife Gay, whose family were heavily involved in racing when he met her. Her cousin is renowned trainer Dermot Weld and her family’s love of horses soon rubbed off on Derek.

His own father had bred pedigree Angus cattle so the idea of breeding horses was something that appealed to him.

“It was interesting to me to get to the breeding point where I could breed something that could race successfully. I suppose that was where the attraction and the love of it all came from. It was a sort of hobby/interest. Well it started out that way and now it’s a way of life and I make my living out of it.”

He left his successful veterinary practice in Armagh to go and manage horses in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi royal family. After a few years, the family returned and bought a 50-acre farm in Co Offaly, which would go on to become the 270-acre Ringfort Stud.

So what is the key to breeding champion racehorses?

“For me, I’m self-taught and I think over the years I learnt an awful lot about things, particularly about genetics and the right combination of stallion and mare, genetically and physically,” explains Derek.

“What’s in vogue in sales is not necessarily what you want to be using to breed racehorses sometimes. We cover mares with unusual stallions but it’s because I think they work. We breed a lot of winners because of that.”

Although his approach can be unorthodox, it’s based on experience and years of study and analysis.

“Every type of mare that we have has a different broodmare sire and physical attributes. Taking unusual sires or good brood mare sires and crossing them carefully is important. I look at how the mare is bred - the covering sire. If I can, I buy one in foal and if it’s a maiden filly, I definitely look at the broodmare sire soundness in the family.”

He believes that having good land, good management decisions and good stockmanship are all crucial. Attention to detail, hard work and having a good team around you is also essential if you want to succeed in this business.

“From the time you plan a mating to that foal or that yearling is sold or races, there are a lot of people involved in that journey so it’s not just about us having a plan. It’s about everyone helping it along.”

As a breeder, one of the biggest challenges is protecting your investment and Derek points out that it’s easy for something to go wrong with a young foal or yearling. A stressed horse can easily try to jump a fence, run through wire or kick another animal or a staff member so you need to understand how a horse thinks.

The six to eight weeks when a yearling is being prepared for sale can often be one of the most dangerous times for breeders.

“That’s part of the risk. At the end of the day, we’re doing all this and taking on the risk hoping that it works out financially or that we get the horse to a point where a trainer gets hold of it and they can train it.”

A career as a breeder

Derek Veitch, daughter Stephanie and Pat Smullen chat after Orangey Red's win in Fairyhouse. Picture: Patrick McCann

Whatsapp Derek Veitch, daughter Stephanie and Pat Smullen chat after Orangey Red’s win in Fairyhouse. Picture: Patrick McCann

Derek’s advice for anyone interested in becoming a breeder is to talk to successful people in the industry who can give them sound advice.

“Go slowly at it, make a business plan, take good advice, work hard, and consistently keep learning from the people around you who are good at what they do,” he says.

He advises breeders who are starting out not to overstretch themselves financially but to take measured risks in order to succeed.

“Be brave. Don’t be afraid to fail. Everyone in life who’s very successful fails all the time.”

With their three children unlikely to take over the family business, Derek and his wife Gay will eventually reduce the number of horses they have at Ringfort Stud while focusing on retaining higher quality mares. He says that horse racing has been good to their family and it’s a business he would have no hesitation in recommending to people.

“It’s a big industry, it creates a lot of employment, and helps a lot of families,” he says.

“It’s good physical exercise, it’s good for you mentally and physically, and it’s a good way of life. If you can make it a financially secure way of life, sure isn’t it lovely to be able to walk out of the house and into an open yard or an open field and that’s your office. I like that way of life.”

