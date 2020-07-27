You could win cash prizes and smartphones in Huawei’s new photography competition

Are you a budding photographer or someone who’s obsessed with getting the perfect shot?

Lockdown has given us all the chance to find new hobbies and explore different pastimes. And one thing that you can do from anywhere in the world is take impressive photographs.

From beautiful landscapes to expressive portraits, pictures are a wonderful way to capture a moment in time and share it with the masses.

This summer, Huawei have invited people across Ireland (and around the world) to share their most uplifting and inspirational images as part of the global Huawei NEXT-IMAGE 2020 photography and video competition.

The competition is a wonderful way for Huawei users to show off their skills and win some great prizes too. Here’s everything you need to know before entering.

Who can enter?

The competition is open to all Huawei users. Huawei wanted to celebrate the positive power of creativity and bring the world together through photography, even though the recent lockdown kept us apart.

"The Huawei Next-Image competition embodies our dedication to the craft of photography," explains Zena Ross, head of marketing, retail and PR, Huawei Ireland. "At Huawei, we are not just known for our cutting-edge cameras and partnership with Leica, but also for our support of creativity and this competition has been the perfect outlet for creative inspiration across Ireland at a time when it was needed most. We wanted entrants to make their next image matter by utilising their creative skills to capture awe-inspiring photography and film and we have received stunning and unique entries so far, which perfectly capture the beauty of the moment."

To enter, simply visit the Huawei website here or use #HuaweiNextImageIE on your social media posts. This year, there has been a record number of submissions, with a total of 882,000 entries so far.

What are the prizes?

Amateur smartphone photographers and visual storytellers who share their images have over 70 chances to win cash prizes of up to $10,000 (€8,600)! Plus, you’ll get plenty of online recognition too.

What are the categories

There are six distinct categories in the contest.

1. Near Far: Use your smartphone camera to capture hidden gems and different perspectives – whether you’re inside or out.

2. Good Night: Capture fun moments at night or in a low light environment. Reflect the atmosphere of the moment and get creative.

3. Hello, Life! A picture is worth a thousand words – so capture and share the emotion or inspiration you take from your everyday.

4. Faces: Experiment with identity and the power of portrait photography. Capture the faces of those closest to you.

5. Live Moments: Shoot and produce a short video or mobile movie of up to 10 minutes. Express your creativity and share positive stories in the form of moving images.

6. Storyteller: Use a set of photos to express emotions to tell your personal story. Story must include 3-9 images.

Who are the judges?

All entrants are in with a chance of having their submissions judged by leading photography experts, with world-leaders across a variety of photography styles represented including:

Steve McCurry is a winner of numerous awards including the Robert Capa Medal, the National Press Photographer's Award, and four Jose Awards. A knight of French culture and art, McCurry’s photograph entitled “Afghanistan Girl” has become one of the most iconic and powerful works in the history of photography.

is a winner of numerous awards including the Robert Capa Medal, the National Press Photographer's Award, and four Jose Awards. A knight of French culture and art, McCurry’s photograph entitled “Afghanistan Girl” has become one of the most iconic and powerful works in the history of photography. Elizaveta Porodina is a renowned fashion portrait photographer from Russia. A leading light in experimental fashion and fine art photography, Porodina’s work is famous for its use of alternative shapes and eye-catching colours.

is a renowned fashion portrait photographer from Russia. A leading light in experimental fashion and fine art photography, Porodina’s work is famous for its use of alternative shapes and eye-catching colours. Reuben Krabbe is a Canadian extreme sports photographer, who uses creative photography techniques to display polarised styles and subjects such as solar eclipses. Krabbe will add energy and new possibilities to the judging panel.

is a Canadian extreme sports photographer, who uses creative photography techniques to display polarised styles and subjects such as solar eclipses. Krabbe will add energy and new possibilities to the judging panel. Karolina Henke is a well-known Swedish photographer with a unique visual narrative and artistic identity. Henke has an esteemed standing in field of international fashion and art photography.

When is the closing date?

The competition will close on July 31. To date however, they have seen a huge number of entries.

“We’re thrilled that Ireland has seen so many entrants this year with so many uplifting submissions made to date,” explains Byron Maxi, Country Director Huawei Ireland. “It’s amazing to see the talent that our country has to offer. Mobile creators have truly embraced this year’s challenge by capturing beautiful shots that inspire joy. It’s our mission to connect more people through the positive power of creativity and I would encourage anyone who has not entered the Next-Image competition to do so ahead of the deadline on the July 31.”

Enter the Huawei Next-Image competition ahead of the deadline on July 31 via the website. Or, you can post your creative captures taken with Huawei smartphones with the hashtag #HuaweiNextImageIE

