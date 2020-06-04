Working from home: How to stay protected online and avoid security breaches

Lots of us are now working from home as a result of the Covid-19 crisis but could your online activity be putting you or your employer at risk?

With remote working becoming the new norm for many people, there are more potential security and network issues to negotiate than ever before. We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to get the best tips on how to stay safe and secure while working from home.

“Scammers know exactly how to lure you in!” says Sheamus Causer, chief technology and information officer at Ulster Bank. “This current pandemic is leading to scams where your desire for more information on Covid-19 or items to keep your family safe is used against you.

“They will do anything to get you to click on that email, answer that phone and give them your time and most importantly, your money.”

The amount of time and effort fraudsters spend on these mercurial rackets would be almost admirable, if it weren’t so dangerous. Two months ago, you could have received an email promising the latest iPhone for €10. Today, it’s selling face masks or hand sanitiser, or asking you to ‘click this link to claim your coronavirus payment!’.

“The pace at which they operate is pretty incredible, which is why it’s more important than ever to know how to protect yourself from these people, especially if you are working from home.”

Risky business

According to a 2019 survey by Airtasker, working from home benefits employees by eliminating their daily commutes, it increases productivity and leads to healthier lifestyles.

But is it right to worry if people will forget themselves, click on a link, and create a security breach?

“When there are lots of people around you, there’s an opportunity to talk and make sure what you’re doing is right,” says Sheamus. “But when you are at home alone throughout the day, you may do something that you wouldn’t do at the office, such as click on a shady link or believe a fraudulent text.

“Humans are a social animal, so communication is key, and sharing information is vital.”

But it’s not just communication skills which can affect security. The hardware you use, the computer, the phone, the printer, and pretty much anything connected to the internet, can also play a part in whether hackers can get into your system.

“One of the most important things to do here is to update and improve your computers, routers, phones, and everything technical on a regular basis. And always have antivirus software installed.”

Ulster Bank and Malwarebytes have formed a partnership to offer antivirus software, Malwarebytes Premium*, to all Ulster Bank customers free-of-charge until May 2022. This protects your device by detecting and removing malware, blocks email phishing scams, and prevents contact with suspicious websites.

Be aware of your surroundings

Don’t discuss confidential or secret matters where it’s possible you might be overheard. This can include smart devices that could still be in listening mode. To be safe, turn off the microphone in your Google Home, Alexa, or any other device you might have.

Even though there continues to be debate around the risk of any of your technology actually recording your conversations and learning protected information, Sheamus says it’s always best to be aware of your surroundings.

“If you were in an airport or a café, what information would you share while having a conversation? If you wouldn’t talk about something confidential there, then think about where you are having those conversations in your home too.”

Staying safe

One of the best ways to protect your money from scammers is with two-factor authentication.

When logging into your online banking with Ulster Bank Ireland, you will use a PIN, a password, and a One Time Passcode that will be sent to you via text message. If creating a payment to a new payee, you must use your card, a card reader, and your PIN number to generate a unique code to make sure you are the person you say you are.

Of course, to stay absolutely safe, you should never disclose any codes generated using your card reader or sent to you by the bank to anyone under ANY circumstances. Even if they tell you they are calling from the bank, it’s important to know that the bank will NEVER ask you for this.

“You need to really look after yourself online,” says Sheamus. “Always seek alternative validation and do some research online. Try to contact the company using details that you know you can trust, such as the phone number on the back of your bank card.

“If your bank is telling you to send money to another ‘safe’ account, you can be absolutely confident that this is a scam, as your bank would never ask this from you.”

Would you just hand over money to someone who came to your front door? You would (hopefully) never do that, so why do you take more risks online?

“Fraudsters are extremely capable and professional and can dupe anyone no matter how savvy you think you are. But by following a few of our top tips, you can make their life difficult and most importantly, keep yourself safe. Just remember, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.”

Top tips to protect yourself

Staying safe when you’re working from home can be easier than you think if you follow some simple ground rules.

1. Know what your bank will ask

Your bank will never ask you to move money to a safe account or ask for passwords or codes over the phone. If this happens, you know this is a scam.

2. Communication is vital

Speak to your colleagues about whether you should trust a suspicious email or message sent to you. And if you are asked to make a payment or anything unusual, ensure you verify it with the sender first, using another means of communication such as simply calling them up.

3. Update your system

Keep your computer, your phone, and any other piece of tech you are using while working from home updated at all times. If you ever have an issue with a piece of software, speak to your work’s IT department. Any issue can usually be solved with a software fix.

4. Have antivirus software

This keeps malware out of your computer and makes sure you know what websites are malicious or not.

5. Be aware of your surroundings…

…Especially if discussing confidential or sensitive information.

