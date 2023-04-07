Work-life balance: Top tips for managing stress

From taking much-needed breaks to meal prepping, these simple tips can help create a better work-life balance.

Life can get pretty hectic. From work commitments to managing a busy household, not to mention trying to squeeze in a social life. All of this means, our time is often pressured, and this can lead to stress.

During these times, our work-life balance can become skewed and sometimes even unmanageable. We can end up feeling burnout, overworked and lacking energy, which unfortunately filters into other areas of life — a vicious cycle of stress and pressure.

The great news is, however, with the right amount of self-care, planning and prioritising, we can learn to manage our stress and put some simple actions into practice to help keep it at bay.

Below, we've listed our five top tips for managing stress and improving work-life balance:

Tip one: Do nourish your body

A healthy body and a healthy mind go hand in hand, according to science. Research published by the Harvard School of Public Health states that "a balanced diet can support a healthy immune system and the repair of damaged cells. It provides the extra energy needed to cope with stressful events."

But what does 'balanced' look like? When stressed or stuck for time, we can be easily tempted to reach for highly processed, 'comfort' food, which, while undeniably tasty, is not what our body needs.

Eating whole foods is the trick to nourishing our cells, gaining the energy we need, and fuelling our ability to manage that work-life balance. So think fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, healthy proteins and a moderate amount of healthy plant oils.

And on those busy work days when we might not have time to stop and rustle up a balanced meal from scratch, meal planning and prepping can help us stay on track. So invest in some re-usable plastic containers (BPA-free is best) and a cooler, and give meal prep a go. There are millions of quick and easy recipes online, and Instagram and TikTok can be fabulous sources of foodie inspiration.

Tip two: Do organise your workflow

Unfortunately, managing our work-life balance is more complex than just 'doing less work'. We often have responsibilities, deadlines and others who rely on us to play our part, all of which is out of our control. What we can control, however, is how we organise our day.

Whether you prefer writing a list or adding tasks to a calendar app, setting out your daily tasks in black and white can help you to stay on top of things and avoid overbooking your time - in other words, reduce stress!

When you opt for the digital organiser, some of these tools allow you to move tasks from day to day and also have a nifty 'mark as a complete' option for individual items, which can help you keep track in real-time.

Tip three: Don't let pain slow you down

Do you find that pain sometimes gets in the way of your work day? You're not alone. Back pain, joint pain, toothaches, period pain and headaches are common ailments that can interfere with our ability to have a full and productive day. However, taking a short break to stretch, exercise or do some breathing exercises could help reduce tension that could lead to pain. If the pain continues, use of over the counter pain relief medication can help to provide temporary relief.

The right medicine for you will depend on the kind of pain you're dealing with and how severe it is. However, over the counter pain relievers can help ease mild to moderate pain, allowing you to return to your busy day. If the pain persists you may need to seek advice from a professional.

Remember, before using painkillers of any kind, make sure you read the label and speak to a healthcare professional if you need advice.

Tip four: Do invest in your relationships

When it comes to the secret to true happiness, it boils down to the quality and depth of our relationships, according to the Harvard Study of Adult Development. The study, which is one of the world's longest studies of adult life, concludes that good relationships can make you happier and healthier.

So, with that research in mind, when looking at ways to reduce stress and improve your work-life balance, be sure to factor in the importance of your relationships, both in and out of the workplace and make time for the people who mean the most to you.

Tip five: Don't forget your boundaries

And finally, if you want to prioritise your wellbeing and create better balance during the workday, you cannot overlook the importance of taking breaks and setting boundaries.

It can be easy to lose track of time when you're stressed or have your head on an important project, but the human brain can only manage for so long before burnout sets in. In fact, studies have shown that the maximum amount of focused work a person can do each day is four hours, so it makes sense that so many people suffer from work-related stress from time to time.

To avoid this, many work to the 90-Minute Pattern, whereby they take a 20-minute break every 90 minutes to maximise productivity. The pattern stems from sleep researcher Nathaniel Kleitman, who discovered what is known as the “basic rest-activity cycle”, a nightly 90-minute period where we move through the five stages of sleep.

And while 20 minutes might not be feasible all the time, getting up from the desk and taking enough time to grab a cup of tea or step outside for some fresh air is a great place to start if you want to create a better work-life balance.

However you choose to spend your time, remember that you shouldn't have to choose between your career and your home life. Creating balance is essential for sustaining your personal wellbeing and enjoying a long and productive career.

