Word class breeding programmes on offer through Munster Bovine

Munster Bovine, Ireland’s leading cattle breeding and AI Technician service provider has offered world class breeding programmes to dairy and beef farmers in the Munster and Galway region for decades.

Its AI Technician academy is the envy of the industry as each Munster Bovine technician completes an unrivalled training regime before they quality to go on the road. Working with its international partners, Munster Bovine has access to a huge pool of diverse genetics that complement its domestic programme. This access to the best genetics ensures that farmers that partner with Munster will make faster genetic progress in their herd.

Fresh semen focus for 2021

As we progress through the breeding season, a real focus is the Munster Bovine’s hugely popular fresh semen programme which commenced Monday, April 26. This programme is highly convenient for herd owners and saves time when choosing a panel of bulls.

You heat detect and phone for an AI call and Munster Bovine do the rest. With proven high conception rate sires, high conception rate technicians and exceptional value for money promised don’t delay, call your AI Technician today.

Easy calving panel for dairy heifers

It’s that time of year when herd owners will be making decisions on what easy calving bulls to use for their dairy heifers. Munster Bovine are offering an excellent panel of easy calving bulls with plenty of choice, diversity in pedigrees and a keen focus on offering a panel of bulls balanced for production and fertility.

All bulls in this panel are over 80pc for heifer reliability giving confidence to herdowners. Some standout highlights include Pivitol, Bond, Stark and Seville. For more information on its easy calving panel, simply contact your Munster Bovine Farm Relationship Manager, your Munster Breeding advisor or your AI Technician today.

Expand Close Updated ICBF calving figures / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Updated ICBF calving figures

Munster Bovine GI Sires

Another great offering from Munster Bovine this season is its GI Panel. ICBF's Gene Ireland programme is the platform used to test Munster's superb offering of young G1 Sires this season. With over 80 bulls being tested and more than 60 over €300 EBI by 35 different sires, demand is high.

By using these sires, breeders will potentially get the opportunity to breed the next generation of elite ai sires. Remember straws from these bulls is limited so herdowners shouldn’t miss out on getting their herds signed up asap. To order your GI pack, contact your local Munster Bovine Sales Rep or AI Technician today for more information.

Make this your best breeding season yet with Munster Bovine’s FarmOps

The Breeding and Fertility module in Farmops is designed to help herdowners achieve the best possible outcome from the breeding season. This is achieved by providing herdowners with live relevant insights during the breeding season for both cows and heifers.

The key breeding metrics provided are as follows:

Number of heats expected per day – This calculation is performed daily in FarmOps and will give herdowners an invaluable barometer to benchmark heat detection efficiency

Cows due to repeat – This gives the number of animals served or recorded in heat 18-24 days ago that are due to repeat. You can also view the actual list of cows or heifers

Valid serves – A valid serve is a serve that can result in a pregnancy. For example, if a cow was served twice in two days, only one of these serves can result in a pregnancy. FarmOps will calculate the herds total serves, total valid serves and what the target valid serves should be

Cows calved 35 days not served – This is a critical action list. It is these cows that require timely veterinary intervention during the breeding season

Potential empty cows – This calculation is performed daily by FarmOps. It is the number of cows, based on a 60pc conception rate, that have yet to go in calf. This metric along with the number of heats expected per day are powerful motivating metrics to maintain heat detection intensity

Stock bull required – This is the number of mature stock bulls required based on the number of potential empty cow. This is a key metric when deciding when to stop AI and release the stock bull(s)

If you are on the Tech Service, simply download FarmOps and you will get these metrics. If DIY, start recording serves to see these metrics in FarmOps.

The FarmOps app is suitable for all dairy and beef farmers across the country and comes with a three month free trial. Munster Bovine dairy customers who participate in a milk recording programme and use Munster Bovine breeding services get the app for FREE for all of 2021. The app is also available for FREE for all of 2021 to beef customers who use Munster Bovine breeding services i.e. a minimum of 20 straws / AI tech serves. Simply follow this link to get started.

Farmers can continue to use existing apps while trying out FarmOps this breeding season, before deciding which app to finally continue using on farm.

For more information, check out the Munster Bovine website.

Sponsored by