Women’s football setting the standard – “The club belongs to the players, not the administrators”

Setting up a new football club takes an enormous amount of hard graft, but Stepaside FC’s Alan Lynch says it also presents the opportunity to do things in a better way.

Before you even get into recent results or the brand of football that they play, every club has its own unique story. Not all of them stretch back decades or end up being the subject of a mega budget documentary, but talking to a few people pulling the strings of one club will give you a better idea of the work that goes in across the board.

There isn’t a club in the country that went from a whiteboard dream to a pitch-side reality without a group of highly dedicated people behind it. As well as that, a football club isn’t always something created purely with the intention of lifting trophies or dominating the local league.

Dublin’s Stepaside FC is relatively early in its history, having only been founded in December 2018 as a girls club. Club Chairman Alan Lynch says providing a safe and positive environment for players was of far greater importance than filling a trophy cabinet.

You would have a difficult task in finding anyone on these shores more deeply invested in Irish football, as Alan is currently working on a PhD focused entirely on League of Ireland. Speaking about his own daughter, he says, “She wanted to play football from the age of five, and she was being turned off football because she was feeling uncomfortable.”

In essence, the feeling was that there was an opportunity for a new club to be structured in a way that puts the players first. After letting them pick out club colours for the jerseys (an Inter Milan-esque blue and navy),

“You have to come from the perspective that the club belongs to the players, and not to the administrators. I know it’s corny to say ‘we’re just custodians,’ but we are,” Alan says.

Corny or not, you don’t have to look far to find examples of how the principles set out in the initial stages of setting up Stepaside FC have been held to. Not only is it the mission statement on the club website, but Alan says providing a safe place for players to come and enjoy the sport they love is deeply rooted in what they do.

“It was Tom Keogh who basically started Stepaside FC. Unfortunately, about two years ago he passed away only at 49, but he was the one who really drove it at the beginning.

“We worked out how to start a new club, basically following what’s on the FAI website and got it up and running,” he says.

The need for facilities

Four years on from its inception, the club has gone from strength to strength. Encouraging more and more players to join as the years go by is one thing, but finding a place to let them play is quite another.

“The biggest issue we face is pitch space, there’s no doubt about it,” he says.

While in recent times Stepaside FC has been able to operate out of Marlay Park, they do not currently have their own permanent home. As the club continues to grow and increase playing numbers, there will come a time when a new solution will have to be found.

“In two years’ time we won’t have enough pitches,” he says.

“Facilities are the big thing, and that is something we’re looking into. We’re going to start knocking on doors locally and ask if we can get some land.

A clean slate

When looking to change the culture of a sport that was traditionally predominantly played by men, a fresh perspective is worth its weight in gold. At a time when professional contracts are being introduced for Irish women’s players over the coming months and the senior team prepare for a trip to Australia for the World Cup, Alan says there is an opportunity to run things in a different way.

“Girls’ football doesn’t have the baggage of boys’ football. It’s in this situation where everything about girls’ football is now being designed for the benefit of the girls getting better.

“There’s nothing political in it because nobody has been in charge of it long enough to be political about it, if that makes sense. I find it really liberating.

“They have been able to set it up in the way that everything should have been set up in the first place,” he says.

When people ask him what the long-term goals are for Stepaside FC, Alan points towards the Women’s National Leage.

“Why couldn’t become a Women’s National League club? It might not ever be possible, but we have to strive to be the best possible club.

“You have to strive to give them every opportunity, just to express themselves. You’ll figure out the rest.

Similar to Stepaside’s own desire to stick to the initial idea of creating a safe place for players to come, Alan says, “Women’s football can go anywhere it wants to go, if the messaging and the motivation stays true.”





