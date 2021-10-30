With help from Ireland's drinks industry Irish pubs are welcoming everyone back

After a difficult 18 months for pubs, bars, and restaurants, with the global pandemic creating challenges for everyone in the sector, those working in hospitality have really pulled together.

Now with reopenings in the sector and a welcome return of late-night bars and nightclubs, there is truly a light at the end of the tunnel.

Shane Long, founder of Cork's famed Franciscan Well Bar and Brewery, who has over 20 years’ experience in the craft brewing sector, says he’s incredibly excited to see what’s ahead.

“The fabric of Irish society is social, and we usually have a lot of people coming in almost purely because of the social interaction they get,” says Shane. “So, I think progressive and responsible bar owners will help ease people back into that new normality. And I’m really looking forward to seeing old and new regulars coming back in who haven’t come in for a while.”

Friends, families, and colleagues can now come together for a drink and a catch-up in venues that have worked extremely hard behind the scenes to reopen fully and keep everyone safe these last few months. But the venues did not do this alone. The drinks industry has provided great assistance to venues since the very start of the pandemic.

The drinks industry pulled together to support the on-trade and ensure no one was left behind. Shane, whose brewery is one of the country's largest craft beer brands, says they opened and shut three times over the last year and a half. But he says it was the support they received from the drinks industry which helped them continue.

“It was difficult, because we had to leave behind the traditional idea of people sitting at the bar and chatting away to everyone and move instead to strictly table service. We had to make sure our customers were having the best experience possible, while also having the correct type of service which involved training people who weren’t used to working in a more restaurant-style setting.

“The entire staff worked long hours to do their absolute best and I’m very proud of everyone.”

Industry supports

As the pubs of Ireland are home to the country’s best-loved drinks brands, drinks producers have provided significant supports to these venues throughout the pandemic.

There have been some huge changes to outdoor spaces in venues. And as outdoor drinking and dining will remain an integral part of the Irish hospitality experience, particularly during the summer, this is a future-proofing addition.

“The support we received was incredible,” says Shane.

“Drinks suppliers were brilliant and really understanding of the incredibly difficult position operators were in.”

The drinks industry provided help with Covid-training staff, investments to help improve outdoor spaces and supports for hand sanitiser and signage.

With help from Ireland’s breweries, distilleries and cider makers, thousands of pieces of outdoor furniture were also delivered. Awnings and other covers were put up to protect customers from the Irish elements and outdoor bars were transformed.

The country’s hospitality staff were also provided with additional training and upskilling before reopening. They got this support from drinks producers, with an understanding that their dedication and hard work is an integral part of the Irish pub experience. As Shane says, “everybody pulled together.”

“It's all about supporting local and supporting each other. We couldn’t have asked for better. To see that support throughout the country has been fantastic.”

Together Again

This good work throughout the country is being highlighted in the #TogetherAgain campaign from Drinks Ireland. It has been running for a number of months and aims to illustrate the continued work taking place in venues while celebrating the reopening of the sector.

October 22nd saw even more restrictions being lifted, including the welcome return of late-night bars and nightclubs. After a year and a half of opening and closing, they have been busy welcoming customers back, facilitating the craic and connections they’re renowned for.

The industry is now looking forward with hope and excitement to the future.

“We're still here and we’re still working hard on providing a great evening for customers!” says Shane. “So many people are waiting to go back to normality right across the country. Especially with the music and arts sector returning too. I see the arts sector and the drinks industry as going hand-in-hand and supporting each other.

The Guinness Jazz Festival returned to Cork last weekend, which Shane welcomed.

“It's great knowing these events are back and those social interactions can increase. It’s so important for people who have been cooped up this last year and a half to get out there, get into a pub or other venue and have a good laugh again.”

But looking forward to the rest of the year and beyond, Shane says that due to the spirit of solidarity among the industry, he is excited for its future.

Different venues had to innovate because they were forced to by circumstance.

“There is a different perspective in the business now. I love that venues and pubs looked at their offerings and asked themselves, ‘How are we going to survive?’ and ‘How are we going to be different?’

“We knew we wouldn’t have the same amount of business as 2019, so we had to look at how to plug that hole. This meant there was a lot of thinking outside the box.”

Shane says they started getting involved in podcasts, online services, and delivering beer through a delivery platform – things they would never have done before.

This type of innovation was seen right throughout the drinks and hospitality sector, which, despite challenges continued to provide new and exciting products and services to customers.

“We are preparing Christmas hampers for our online shop and getting a lot of customer demand when we haven’t even advertised yet!

“For most businesses, they have set up everything they could in the last 18 months, including online shops. We aren’t afraid of trying things anymore for fear that our core customers won’t like something, because now we can reach people around the country.

“For example, we had a tasting session for some of Irish Distiller’s premium brands like Redbreast Whiskey. We sold tickets and sent box sets out to their addresses around the country and it worked very well.”

The future looks brighter for Ireland’s drinks industry, especially since they work together and inspire each other with new innovations.

“The pub is not just the four walls anymore; it has become much bigger in vision. How things go forward now for the industry is definitely going to be interesting and I know I’m incredibly excited.”

