Winter warmers: The GastroGays share their top food and drink suggestions for cold nights

When it comes to winter cooking it’s all about hearty, wholesome and delicious meals. But at this time of year, it is easy to get stuck in a culinary rut.

To find out how to bring a little bit of joy back to your kitchen, we enlisted the help of Russell James Alford and Patrick Hanlon from GastroGays.

Patrick and Russell are passionate about using in-season produce and a little bit of experimentation to make winter meals a comforting “hug in a bowl” which is why they have partnered with Hop House 13 to champion taste this winter.

Here are some of their top food and drink suggestions for cold nights.

What is your go-to meal for a winter dinner party?

Russell: When entertaining, especially at this time of year, the kitchen can either be your friend or your enemy, it all depends on your attitude. Some people dread the thought of going into the kitchen after a long day at work. We try to combat that by doing lots of slow cooking.

One of the things we love doing lately is taking the cheaper cuts of meats like brisket and cooking them really low and slow in some comforting warm flavours. Any sort of tomato-based sauces are great. We have a beautiful recipe on our website for beef brisket ragu which is stunning. It’s very easy, everything goes into the slow cooker for eight hours. That would be a go-to.

Patrick: A this time of year, I always think of two things: game season and autumnal spices. You could call them pumpkin spice but they’re not just for including in hot drinks, I promise. On our site there’s a recipe for pumpkin spice duck legs. They are slow cooked and the skin is coated in those gorgeously earthy spices like cinnamon, cardamom and ginger.

Essentially, you cover the skin in spices, throw it in the oven to slow cook and then serve with greens or mash. It’s the perfect thing if you’re entertaining or if you’re on your own. It’s also the perfect partner to Hop House 13. Hop House 13 is crisp, fresh and a hoppy kind of drink so it’s the perfect pairing to compliment that.

What is the best in-season produce to look out for?

Russell: Celeriac is my absolute favourite at this time of year. I can’t get enough of it in soups and things like that. It adds another level of creaminess. I love garlic. During the autumn and winter months, the pungency from it is very comforting. I also love kale. I know that’s become sort of trendy now but I love getting fresh local kale or growing some ourselves. Sweat it down very gently and it can be delicious. It doesn’t need to be made into crisps.

Patrick: The instant things that come to mind are carrots and parsnips. I adore them in everything from stews and soups to just on their own drizzled in honey and thrown in the oven. Those alone served hot are a complete meal. It’s sweet and slightly earthy.

I also know sprouts have either haters or lovers and I am definitely in the lovers category. I think sprouts are the most delicious things. They’re like tiny concentrated cabbages. They are firm, crunchy and can be sautéed, stir-fried, slow cooked, used in salads, everything!

What are your winter cooking hacks?

Russell: The best hack that I would have is to plan ahead and treat yourself in equal measures. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Look at the things that are seasonal. Eating seasonal food is very exciting and invigorating. It feels more special.

You want people to be happy in the kitchen and enjoy cooking rather than seeing it as a chore. Plan nice things dotted throughout the week whether that’s a nice brunch on a Saturday or you cook a really big nice steak on a Friday night. Those types of things are important.

Patrick: Organisation is key. Heading into this colder time of year, embrace your freezer. Take stock of everything that is currently in there. Clean it out. If there’s anything that has expired or has freezer burn get rid of it.

There’s nothing worse than opening up your fridge or your freezer and feeling uninspired. Have them full of things that you eat and cook.

What is your favourite 30 min meal?

Russell: I’m a big fan of keeping things really simple. I love things like chicken thighs in a tray bake. They’re so easy to make. Seal off the skin on the chicken thighs and put them into an oven with whatever you have hanging around the kitchen, things like a can of chickpeas or some chorizo. Throw everything in and let it come together.

Patrick: I have an answer that immediately came to mind that is probably going to shock people but instant noodles. It gives you the perfect base to create something more exciting. Add in things like spring onions, spices, extra soy sauce, chilli crisp, your greens, extra chicken. It’s fast and there’s instant flavour. I have instant noodles in stock all the time. It’s fast and delicious.

How can people make winter cooking more exciting?

Russell: Texture is the biggest thing when it comes to comfort food in particular. It’s great to have a stick blender and make lovely smooth soup but it can be a bit of a monotonous experience when eating it.

If you’re making chicken soup, tear up some chicken and add it in or if you’re having a clear broth, use some noodles. Adding in simple things like sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds or harissa spices can excite things up. A recipe should be a guideline; it can be customised in any way. The kitchen is a great place to experiment.

Patrick: I would echo all of that and then add on condiments. All of us have presses full of sauces, oils and spreads that are hardly ever used. If you’re feeling uninspired, amp it up by exploring the condiments that you have. You can use anything from sprinkles and salts to spices and oils. There really is a world out there if you use everything you have at hand to add in flavour. Explore your cupboards is the advice I would give.

How important is it to pair your meals with the right drink?

Russell: I think it is vitally important. When you make the effort to pair food and drink options, it creates an experience. It’s all about the flavours.

The smell is so important as well. Hop house 13 is a very hoppy beer and those peachy aromas and flavours can add to your dining experience so everything is not monotonous. If you’re having something heavy and stodgy you want to drink something crisp and clean to make it work together.

There’s a big misconception that wine is the only thing to drink at dinner time but you can pair beers with food very successfully and for many people it’s lighter and more preferable.

Patrick: It’s important to remember that everything is adding flavour. There’s flavour in food and there’s flavour in your drinks. The flavour of your drink can compliment, contrast or cut through the flavour of your meal. Your drink can actually even inspire how you create your food especially if you’re entertaining.

