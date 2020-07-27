Win a pair of tickets to the Guinness Storehouse and visit the must-see ‘Soon is Now’ exhibition

If you’re looking for the perfect cultural day out, then look no further because we have teamed up with Guinness Storehouse to give away a wonderful prize.

They are giving away 10 pairs of tickets to some lucky Independent.ie readers. The prize includes full access to the Guinness Storehouse’s seven floors along with complimentary lunch in their wonderful 1837 restaurant.

But that’s not all, because for a limited time only you’ll also get to see one of the year’s most hotly anticipated art exhibitions, ‘Soon is Now’.

‘Soon is Now’ is the brainchild of Dublin-based agency Richards Dee. During the pandemic they founded the Creatives Against Covid-19 project, as a way to channel creative output during the lockdown period.

The team established a Creative Council, and developed a brief which invited artists from around the world to submit a creative interpretation of the word ‘SOON’, and what this meant to them.

The results were simply outstanding. It was clear that the SOON brief not only resonated, but inspired a collective outpouring of optimism, unity and hope.

This small Irish campaign quickly snowballed – not only welcoming over 1000 pieces of art, but also garnering global media coverage. The artwork was turned into A3 posters, by Dublin studio Hen’s Teeth, with all proceeds going directly to charity.

Naturally, Guinness featured in several of the art pieces – not only a sign that people were missing the ritual of the hand-poured pint at the bar, but also a symbol that they yearned for those shared moments of togetherness.

The Guinness Storehouse, which has long celebrated creativity through the craft of storytelling, advertising, the art of brewing – and of course serves the perfect pint – was a natural exhibition venue for the artwork.

From July 11 to August 31, the Guinness Storehouse will host this unique collection of art celebrating the postponed moments of togetherness that we can now enjoy.

