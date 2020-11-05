Win a luxury overnight stay at an Address Collective Hotel

Are you on the lookout for a great winter hotel deal? 2020 has definitely been the year for staycations. In fact, it’s shown us all just how wonderful our own little country is.

Ireland’s got it all from bustling city breaks to laid back beach getaways. Plus, we have some gorgeous hotels to choose from.

This month, we have teamed up with The Address Collective to give our readers the chance to win a luxury overnight stay in one of their three fabulous hotels in Dublin or Cork.

Launched in August 2020, The Address Collective, brings together three stylish hotels; The Address Connolly, The Address Citywest and The Address Cork under one brand.

The formula of The Address Collective is simple, it is about luxury, contemporary Irish design and attention to detail at every touch point.

Each property has an exclusive signature Club Lounge with VIP access for guests, as well as the multi-award winning McGettigan’s Cookhouse and Bar serving delicious local and international cuisine.

All bedrooms and suites have a unique and luxurious feel with exceptional finishes and Irish design features throughout.

On top of that, all three hotels are located close to many popular tourist attractions ensuring that you will have plenty of things to do and see during your trip.

Our lucky reader will win a ‘Taste the Address’ package. Here’s what it includes.

Choice of which The Address Collective hotel suits you

Overnight luxury accommodation

Complimentary signature cocktail on arrival

Full Irish breakfast

3 -course evening meal in the award winning McGettigan’s Cookhouse

Delectable Lily O'Brien Irish chocolates as in-room treat

Late checkout to 1pm

This Taste the Address package usually starts from €149 per room (based on two people sharing), but you could win it for free. All you need to do is enter your details HERE.

You can also extend your stay for a second night for as little as €100 and if you’re bringing the kids the package can be tailored for this also.

So, if you’re tired of searching for your next staycation location, look no further.

Experience a new standard in luxury with a one or two night stay at the exclusive ‘The Address Collective’ starting at just €149 per room.

