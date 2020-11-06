Win a €1,000 One4All voucher thanks to Connacht Gold

Let’s face it, we all need a little bit of good news this month. November is that strange time between the excitement of Halloween and the joy of Christmas when things can often feel a little, well, meh.

When you throw a nationwide lockdown into the mix it can be altogether boring. So, to bring a little joy to your month, we have decided to team up with Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter to give you a chance to win a €1,000 One4All voucher.

As we all know, the Connacht Gold Brand is synonymous with local Irish farmers, real creamy Irish butter and unbeatable taste.

Churning milk since 1897, Connacht Gold has perfected the craft of making the best dairy products including their favoured Connacht Golf Half Fat Butter - the perfect choice for busy families who want honest, simple and of course, tasty food.

On these cold winter days there’s nothing like steaming spuds crowned with a knob of butter or warm toast smothered in it.

These simple dishes are wholesome and comforting. Enjoy them with real butter that spreads straight from the fridge with only half the fat, what’s not to love.

So, to celebrate their very tasteful new packaging, Connacht Half Fat Butter are going to give one Independent.ie reader a €1,000 One4All voucher.

The lucky winner will get to spend the voucher in whatever way they choose. So, whether you want a new bike, some fancy jewellery, a stylish sofa or to update your TV, the choice will be completely up to you.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize all you have to do is fill in your details HERE. If you’re not in, you can’t win!

Good luck!

Real butter that spreads straight from the fridge and with only half the fat.

