Why pursuing a graduate programme may be the smartest decision of your life

When approaching graduation, you are certainly not short of options. It is an exciting time and being able to now start planning the next stage of your life is a liberating feeling, but it can be challenging to know what that next step should be.

In terms of future-proofing your professional career and personal development, one of the most rewarding avenues to explore is a graduate programme.

In short, graduate programmes are fantastic career opportunities, bridging the gap between education and employment, providing important training and support along the way. Many of the graduates continue employment with their firms after qualification. Tending to last between one to three years, depending on the programme, they usually encompass several different aspects of business and help build crucial skills like communication and teamwork.

You only need to look at the number of graduates working in businesses across the country to see the important role they play. Graduates make up 45pc of employees in the Big Four accounting firm, PwC Ireland.

Recognising the vital role graduates play, PwC Ireland invested heavily in its graduate programme and was awarded Graduate Employer of the Year 2022 by gradireland. Promoting flexible ways of working to let you take charge of how and where you work, PwC Ireland has also rewarded graduates with extra holidays, comprehensive exam support and wellbeing benefits.

The benefits of a graduate programme are clear to see, given that you learn new skills and develop a greater understanding of your chosen field. Aside from letting you build a network which will support you throughout your career, undertaking a graduate programme sets your CV apart from your peers in the job market and allows you to work with some of the most reputable businesses in the country/world.

Given that it is a well-established firm, the programme itself is going to reflect that. It offers the chance to see how the many different aspects of a business work together towards a shared goal and working with experienced staff while receiving their mentorship is something that will likely stay with you throughout your career.

The graduates chosen for these programmes will have to meet a specific criterion and show the kind of promise that makes them likely to become leaders in their organisation. With that in mind, here are some of the other reasons for anyone who fits the bill should consider a graduate programme:

Access to people, training and technology

Build a strong career foundation

Hands-on experience

Teamwork and communication skills

Continuous development support

Smoother transition from university life

PwC Ireland’s graduate programme

If you are thinking of a graduate programme as being an investment in your future, it’s only natural that you want to see what the potential returns would be. Looking at individual programmes is the best way to understand the benefits they offer, and why it can be one of the most important steps you take as you start your career.

PwC Ireland’s programme was developed around the idea of setting up graduates for success, with a best in class Learning & Development (L&D) offering. The aim is to develop the next generation of talent in a way that both helps them become successful in their chosen field and make a difference for PwC Ireland’s clients.

One key aspect of this L&D offering is exam support, helping graduates receive exceptional ACA, ACCA, CIMA and ITI exam results. This offering includes in-house support sessions with providers like gamified learning platform Examfly, which lets graduates learn on the go for their exams.

Additional exam support was a huge benefit when it came to All-Star Winner and PwC Deals Associate, Con O’Callaghan, undertaking his graduate programme.

“The exam support provided by PwC was top class. We received additional lectures and support sessions, had access to discussion forums, and were also provided with the relevant IT equipment so we had no technical issues on exam day.

“PwC’s exam support is a huge help and enables grads to reach their potential in their respective exams and also outside of work,” Con said.

Ensuring graduates are equipped with the digital literacy to thrive in an ever-changing professional environment is also one of the primary aims of the programme. Emerging technologies are incorporated into regular digital training sessions, making sure you will always have your finger on the pulse.

PwC Ireland’s holistic training framework was designed to nurture professional and technical skills more effectively, the programme facilitates hybrid working, and graduates have access to paid study leave alongside lecture support.

The Together Anywhere policy aims to support PwC employees to experience the world and visit family and friends abroad while also being able to spend some time working.

The flexibility enables all employees to consider and apply to work overseas for a set period (maximum 20 working days in one country per year), linking this with periods of annual leave or travel for other reasons throughout the year.

Graduates enrolled in PwC Ireland’s graduate programme will also be matched with a dedicated career coach who is responsible for their career progression.

It’s a multi-layered approach that aims to create an inclusive community of problem solvers who are equipped with everything they need to succeed. In comparison to peers who may not have embarked on such a journey, those who opted for a graduate programme such as PwC Ireland’s have put themselves in a strong position to perform to the best of their ability.

At PwC, you will feel part of something ambitious and impactful through purpose-led work. A problem solved together is a problem solved better. With PwC’s graduate programme, you’ll join a community of solvers working to tackle the challenges facing Ireland and the world.

