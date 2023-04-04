Why companies need STEM skills and more female ‘STEM-preneurs’

STEM is found everywhere in our daily lives, and can help us understand the world we live in and give us the tools to improve our lives. Education and careers within this space always seek to develop and provide innovative solutions to global issues, including climate change, problems in healthcare, finance, and even world hunger.

These all require a scientific workforce equipped with a skillset of new technology and diverse thinking integrating multiple STEM concepts to solve them.

Adopting skills and new technologies

Helena O’Dwyer, EY Ireland Partner and Head of Strategy at EY-Parthenon Ireland (EY's global strategy consultancy), says that as technology advances and the world becomes more digitally connected, the need for STEM-educated professionals is growing.

“Advanced economies such as Ireland have a demand for highly skilled individuals to drive continued growth. Companies operating in some of Ireland’s key sectors such as technology or manufacturing, require graduates from a broad range of STEM disciplines to fill technical roles.

“Companies in other sectors such as professional services look to hire STEM graduates for their ability to drive innovation in business, leveraging their creative problem-solving, logical structuring, and analytical skills.”

To support businesses in adopting STEM skills and new technologies, EY Ireland launched AI Labs, a unique AI centre of excellence. To ensure AI Labs is supported with the advanced research, skills, and insights it needs to thrive, EY will enter into a four-year strategic collaboration with the ADAPT Centre, which is the world-leading SFI Research Centre for AI-driven digital content technology.

Helena says, “EY aims to bring a multitude of backgrounds together when helping its clients to navigate their most pressing challenges. There are people with STEM backgrounds on many of our teams, due to their problem-solving and analytical abilities.

“Our recently launched EY AI Lab, in our Dublin office, provides our clients with a centre of excellence for all things connected to big data, AI, robotics, smart automation, VR/AR and advanced analytics, to help solve their most complex challenges and innovate their business.”

Power of women in STEM

While Helena says one of Irish companies’ main priorities is keeping the skillset of their workforce nurtured in order to keep up with technological change, she also stresses the importance of a diverse workforce.

Helena says, “Women make up half the population in Ireland, and the absence or lack of women in STEM means there’s a loss of potential, innovation, quality, and perspectives. That's a big loss of knowledge.

“I know from first-hand experience, when women contribute with a different perspective, it is a much better solution. Plus, there are many attractive and well-paid jobs in STEM. And it would be reprehensible if women lost the opportunity to get their fair share of this.

“It's been widely researched that there are improvements in productivity and innovation in teams that have a diversity of men, women and cultures. It's a better work environment when there’s diversity.”

Expand Close Carol Murphy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Carol Murphy

Encouraging female role models

Carol Murphy, EY Ireland Consulting Partner and Head of Technology Risk, says, “Since my early career, there’s no doubt that STEM careers are very male-orientated. I think there aren’t enough role models. I believe that if you can't see it, then you can't be it or won’t aspire to be it.

“We have to be able to encourage kids to consider STEM as a career path a lot sooner. So rather than waiting for graduates to be coming out of college, we need to get to teachers and children much earlier, in the primary curriculum.”

In EY, Carol leads the Connecting Women in Technology Network (CWIT). This is a network of over 20 organisations, which all have a shared goal to attract, retain and promote women in the technology industry and in technology career paths in Ireland.

One of the key initiatives that has been designed by CWIT, which started in DCU and is now rolling out to other universities, is the STEM Teacher Internship Programme.

Carol says, “Teachers gain hands-on experience working in STEM to understand what that involves. Then when they go back to their classrooms, they're able to teach kids about the potential careers they can have in STEM and the importance of technology.

“That's really powerful, because a lot of the teacher interns that we have had as part of the programme over the years have gone back into their schools and become the STEM champions or STEM leaders within their schools.

“The more we can educate teachers on STEM careers and paths, and how to encourage both females and males, the better chance we have of those kids keeping on subjects like maths and engineering and science in secondary school and college and to seriously consider further education and potential careers in STEM.”

Expand Close Helena O'Dwyer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Helena O'Dwyer

Inspiring the future workforce

To encourage and inspire young women to pursue a STEM career, EY launched the EY STEM App in Ireland last year.

“The vision for the EY STEM App is to identify, empower and inspire the next generation of girls in STEM careers,” says Helena O’Dwyer.

“Aimed at girls aged between 13-18 years, EY is hoping to reach and inspire at least 5,000 young women throughout Ireland, and 100,000 young women globally, to pursue STEM careers across all the different areas of science, technology, engineering and maths.”

The free-to-use app features modules and fun activities focused on STEM. “For example, there are modules and activities in climate change space exploration and technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing and blockchain. The app can help women to discover exciting jobs they may not know about or associate with STEM.”

The EY STEM App was developed by EY in collaboration with Skills VR, an organisation dedicated to developing potential talents through immersive learning.

“We felt that for this particular age group, it was really important to develop something that’s on a phone or device of some sort, and it has to be immersive,” says Helena. “The app has gamified content, which we feel is a fun way for teenagers to get involved and stay involved.”

As they complete more activities on the app, girls become eligible to receive a range of incentives, such as options to donate to their favourite charities and the opportunity to engage in training programmes with EY Ireland’s technology and data analytics teams.

“The rewards help to build a real sense of accomplishment and confidence with the completion of each step,” says Helena.

The EY STEM App is approved by the Department of Education for use in schools across Ireland, and is sponsored by the EY Women in Technology programme, which was formed to create an inclusive culture to successfully harness technology’s potential to transform society.

Helena says, “We also aim to support the development of girls in underserved communities, and their transition from the education side into equal and fair employment. We hope the app empowers girls to have the confidence to take on a STEM career.

“Ultimately then, it's a win-win for companies too. As we can acquire the talent that comes off the back of the EY STEM app and grow the pipeline of young women to excel in places like EY and in STEM organisations.”

Helena adds, “With the influence of high-tech industries, the demand for innovation grows, which has led to STEM becoming an increasingly important topic in education policy and school curriculum discussions.

“Investing in STEM education will ensure the future workforce is more gender-balanced and diverse, more confident to re-skill, and equipped with these new skills to drive future innovations.”

For more information and support with business transformation, visit ey.com/ie

Sponsored by