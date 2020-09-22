‘When I was doing the radiotherapy, I would pop into the Daffodil Centre and talk to the people there. Sometimes I’d have a cry and they just got it.’

Geraldine Dunphy was just 37 years-old when she found a lump in her breast, after a night out with friends in 2018. We spoke to her about her cancer journey and why getting involved with the Cups Against Breast Cancer campaign is so important to her.

“It started on August 9, the day after my birthday,” Geraldine explains. “I was out for dinner that night with friends. When I came home, I was getting undressed, and I still don't know what actually made me check my breasts, but I found the lump that night.

“I was tossing and turning all night, wondering did I imagine it. I got up the next day and booked an appointment with my GP.”

After going to her GP, Geraldine realised how serious the situation was.

“About ten days later I got an appointment in the hospital to have a mammogram and ultrasound,” she explains. “I then went in the following Wednesday and had a biopsy done, and it was two weeks later when I got the phone call to come in.

“I got the phone call to say, ‘Can you come in and see the doctor this afternoon?’, Geraldine remembers. “I already knew. I just had a gut feeling that it was bad. I went in and I met the breast surgeon and he said to me, it’s breast cancer.”

After receiving her diagnosis, Geraldine was quickly scheduled in for surgery. Because of her age, she was very concerned about the effect chemotherapy might have on her fertility.

“When I was thinking, what if I do have breast cancer? In my head I was thinking, will I lose my breast? Will I lose my hair? You know, the appearance kind of things. Then I thought, well what about my fertility? The whole hair issue went out the window. My hair will grow back, but my fertility may not come back. You always kind of think I have that option and now it’s like that option has been taken away from you.”

In the end, she decided to try egg harvesting before starting chemotherapy but unfortunately, Geraldine ran into unexpected issues.

“I went through the process and I only managed to harvest one egg. The possibility of using that is very slight, but for me it was more of a mental thing,” she states. “If it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be, but at least I won’t have regrets or say I should have tried. Although the outcome wasn’t great for me it was more that I tried, and I tried my best.”

After that, Geraldine was on a series of treatments over a year long period, which included rotating chemotherapy and several different drugs.

“I had 16 rounds of chemo; it went on for five months. I finished my chemo in April, then in May I had 20 sessions of radiotherapy. That finished up around June. I finished up my last Herceptin just two days before Christmas, December 23, 2019.

Geraldine found the Irish Cancer Society to be a huge support during her chemotherapy and even today as she continues to get check-ups and follow-up treatments.

“The Irish Cancer Society has always been known for supporting people with cancer,” she explains. “I used their website when I was doing research because I knew it to be a reputable site, instead of asking Dr. Google.”

As well as using the website for information, she found it comforting to have people to talk to who understood her journey.

“When I was doing the radiotherapy, I would pop into the Daffodil Centre and talk to the people there. Sometimes I’d have a cry and they just got it.

“I had great support, I’m so lucky, but sometimes you can’t tell your friends and family what you’re thinking because you’re trying to protect them as well. So, I did go in and chat to the people working in the centres.”

Last year, Geraldine decided to get involved in the Irish Cancer Society’s Cups Against Breast Cancer campaign.

“I wanted to get involved,” Geraldine remembers. “I sat down with my Mam and at the time the Rugby World Cup was on, we’re big into the rugby in our house, so we said we would host it on one of the Saturday mornings and have a breakfast morning.

“We put up TV screens in all the room and showed the match. We cooked breakfast and people were able to come in and donate. Some of my friends made cakes and buns, it was really good. We were blessed with the weather, people were able to bring their kids and they were out in the garden playing, it was just a really good vibe.”

The money raised through Cups Against Breast Cancer helps support people affected by breast cancer by providing them with free information, care and support, as well as funding ground-breaking breast cancer research projects.

With 2020 putting a halt to normal fundraising events across the globe, the Irish Cancer Society is asking people to host a virtual coffee morning during the week of October 5-11 and donate to support vital breast cancer services and research. You can also show your support for breast cancer patients by purchasing a Pink Ribbon from selected Centra stores around the country.

Sign up to host a virtual coffee morning in support of breast cancer patients this October.

Sponsored by