What is erectile dysfunction and how can it be treated? We ask an expert

One in five men experience erectile dysfunction (ED) regularly, however it remains a medical condition many are unwilling to discuss, even with their own partners. A recent survey conducted in Ireland found that half of the men surveyed had previously experienced an incident of ED, but many were reluctant to talk about it or to seek medical help.

So, what exactly is ED and how can it be treated? We talked to Dr Philip Kieran (General Practitioner, Cork) about ED, its causes and what treatments are available.

What is erectile dysfunction?

“ED is where a man has difficulty either getting an erection or sustaining an erection for long enough to have satisfactory penetrative intercourse,” explains Dr Kieran.

While an inability to achieve an erection is easy to diagnose, Dr Kieran points out that what is or is not satisfactory for one individual is subjective and can vary from person to person. There can often be an element of self-diagnosis required with ED, but Dr Kieran offers a simple piece of advice for anyone who is unsure.

“If you think you have difficulty with achieving or sustaining an erection, then it’s important to go and talk to somebody about it.”

What causes erectile dysfunction?

An erection happens when a signal is sent from your nervous system to the blood vessels in your penis. This causes some blood vessels to get bigger, allowing more blood to flow into the penis, while the vessels carrying blood out of the penis get smaller. This traps the blood in the penis, causing it to get hard.

ED occurs when there is a problem with this process and the contributing factors can be both physical and psychological.

“People always talk about whether the cause is physical or psychological,” Dr Kieran adds. “In fact, only approximately 10pc of cases are purely psychological. There is always an interplay between the physical and the psychological, because the more pressure you’re under or the more worried you are about it, the more difficulty you’re going to have achieving an erection.’’

Psychological causes can include anxiety, depression, stress, and performance anxiety. Although ED is more common in older men, it can affect men of all ages, so it is not age-specific.

“Something I always stress to people is to try not to get too worried about it. It happens to a huge number of people. About 50pc of men between the ages of 40-70 will have problems with ED at some stage, so you could say that over a certain age, it’s normal to have ED.”

High blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol can impact on blood vessel health and cause ED. Problems achieving or sustaining an erection can be an indication that there is an underlying health issue yet to be diagnosed.

“High blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes frequently have no symptoms at all by themselves. It’s only when they start causing other problems (like ED), that people find out that they have them. It’s something that you need to get checked out straight away because if we spot these and treat them early, we can significantly reduce the risk of complications like heart attacks or strokes further down the line.”

Some medications can also cause ED, as can excessive alcohol, smoking and illicit drugs. Other causes include obesity, unhealthy lifestyle or underlying medical conditions (especially hormonal or neurological). Each man is different, so seeking advice from a healthcare professional is the best way to have your personal circumstances assessed and to find the solution that works best for you.

Can erectile dysfunction be treated?

Research suggests that many men suffer with ED for years before seeking treatment. However, Dr Kieran advises that there are several different treatment options available, so you don’t need to suffer in silence.

“Any adult male can suffer from ED, either in the short term or as an ongoing issue, it is no reflection on your sex drive or your masculinity,” explains Dr Kieran.

The first step to resolving the problem is seeking help and talking to a healthcare professional. They can assess potential causes, look for solutions and provide treatment options.

“The starting treatment would be a medication,” outlines Dr Kieran. “These medications work by enhancing the mechanism that changes the blood flow in the penis. They encourage it to work better. There are a number of different options and your GP can talk you through them and can advise which is most suitable for you.”

Dr Kieran explains that “medical treatment with a tablet as and when you need it” is generally successful, but if this does not work, then it may be necessary to talk to a specialist like a urologist.

Watch the video below to learn about purchasing Viagra Connect in your pharmacy.

One in five men experience erectile dysfunction regularly. Viagra Connect is now available without prescription from your local pharmacy, subject to suitability. Viagra Connect 50mg film-coated tablets. Contains Sildenafil. For men aged 18 years and older with erectile dysfunction. Always read the label. Maximum dosage frequency is one 50mg tablet per day. Talk to your pharmacist to see if Viagra connect is suitable for you.

